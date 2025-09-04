S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Get insights on SDVs, EVs, and funding from 2,000+ automotive startups worldwide. Track emerging tech and partnerships shaping mobility’s future.
Automotive startups are pioneering some of the industry’s most innovative technology developments. Globally, these companies are at the forefront of innovations across software-defined vehicles (SDVs), autonomous driving, battery technologies and more.
In the coming years, automotive startups are poised to grow their investments and form partnerships with established automakers. As the automotive and digital domains converge, suppliers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will need to understand this landscape to stay competitive in the industry.
S&P Global Mobility’s AutoTechInsight Mobility Startups Report - H1 2025 offers important insights into current trends, based on data from more than 2,000 startups worldwide.
Learn how the AutoTechInsight platform helps you navigate the technologies, players and partnerships shaping the future of mobility. Fill out our form to request a free consultation and discuss your business needs.
SDVs, including connected car, UI/UX and autonomous driving technologies, dominate the automotive startups ecosystem, reflecting their significant role in shaping the future of mobility.
SDVs not only lead in the number of startups but also in longevity and innovation intensity. Between 2020 and 2024, startups in the SDV domain ranked among the top in total funding raised.
Within SDV startups, the areas that receive the highest focus and investment are autonomous vehicle/ADAS software, shared mobility and charger/charging management. Autonomous driving startups also maintain a strong presence within the overall ecosystem, driven by advancements in AI, sensor technologies and data analytics.
Other notable domains include OEM strategy, as well as battery and charging technologies. OEM strategy startups include those engaged in electric vehicle manufacturing, shared mobility, fleet and logistics management, and vehicle conversion, highlighting the industry's move beyond traditional manufacturing.
Early-stage ventures also dominate the startup landscape. Approximately 67% of automotive startups established between 2020 and 2024 were classified as early-stage, indicating a vibrant influx of new entrants driven by technological innovation and evolving market needs.
Underscoring its growth potential, the SDV domain shows the highest concentration, with 56% of SDV startups classified as early-stage. Similarly, charging (52%) and OEM strategy (46%) startups also display substantial early-stage activity.
In contrast, battery development and autonomous vehicle/ADAS software domains are maturing, with fewer new startups and signs of consolidation among established players.
North America and Greater China are the leading innovation hotspots for automotive startups. North America leads with more than $71 billion in total startup funding from 2009 to 2024, supported by a strong venture capital environment and investors network. This funding has propelled advancements in electrification, autonomous driving, SDVs and battery technologies.
Greater China follows with $54 billion in funding, surpassing all other regions in average funding per startup. This growth is supported by aggressive government policies around electrification and smart transportation, along with a rapidly growing consumer base.
Europe presents a more fragmented investment approach distributed across multiple countries. Despite lower total funding compared to North America and Greater China, Europe boasts the highest concentration of early-stage startups, particularly in SDVs, reflecting its collaborative innovation model and regulatory emphasis on sustainability.
As per S&P Global Mobility's AutoTechInsight Startups database, global funding for automotive startups has reached approximately $170.8 billion, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23% from 2009 to 2025. Startups focused on OEM strategy, battery technologies, autonomous driving, materials and lightweighting, and SDVs all received substantial funding during this period (see chart below).
OEM strategy, autonomous driving and battery technologies startups received an average funding of $216 million, $126 million and $122 million per startup. This reflects investor confidence in electrification, software-enabled mobility and energy storage for EV adoption. Funding for emerging domains, such as materials and lightweighting, as well as SDVs remains robust, emphasizing their importance in vehicle efficiency and software integration, respectively.
Conversely, domains such as lighting and thermal management attract less investment, suggesting more niche or mature market segments.
Investment follows innovation. From 2020 to 2024, 60% of patent filings for automotive startups were focused on SDVs, autonomous driving and battery technologies, indicating that these domains are significant innovation engines.
SDVs show particularly significant innovation, driven by developments in ADAS software, user interfaces, cybersecurity and over-the-air (OTA) updates. Autonomous driving startups also focus on ADAS, in addition to AI algorithms and simulation/testing technologies.
Although fewer new startups are entering the battery domain, battery development remains a leading driver of innovation — particularly in materials chemistry, recycling, thermal management and diagnostics. Other domains, which includes chassis, lighting, thermal and propulsion holds a small share (4%) of patents filed in recent years.
Investment in automotive startups comes from a mix of traditional venture capital, corporate venture arms and strategic investors from the automotive and technology sectors. Leading investors include Plug and Play, Techstars Ventures, Y Combinator, BlackRock, Fidelity Investments and major automakers, such as Toyota.
Plug and Play and Techstars Ventures stand out for their extensive investments in SDV startups, backing more than 40 each. Meanwhile, traditional automotive companies are investing in EV manufacturing, shared mobility and autonomous driving.
As investment accelerates, partnerships between startups and established players are becoming just as critical to driving innovation. These collaborations offer startups access to advanced technologies and resources, while enabling incumbents to stay ahead of emerging trends.
Nvidia leads in startup partnerships with more than 60 collaborations, primarily in SDVs and autonomous driving, highlighting its strategy to embed AI and computing platforms in next-generation vehicles. OEMs such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Hyundai and SAIC Motor take a more balanced approach, engaging in both direct investments and partnerships (see chart below). Asian OEMs tend to maintain larger startup portfolios, reflecting aggressive innovation strategies.
S&P Global Mobility’s report highlights leading companies across mature and early-stage categories as of the first quarter of 2025. Prominent startups include SemiDrive (E/E and semiconductors), May Mobility (autonomous driving), Applied Intuition (autonomous driving/SDV), UISEE (autonomous driving) and StoreDot (battery technologies). These companies excel in funding, patent portfolios, partnerships and investor engagement.
Notably, startups such as Rimac Automobili and Plus AI reflect high funding levels and innovation in OEM strategy and autonomous driving, respectively, while specialized players such as TactoTek (SDV) and Carbon (materials and lightweighting), demonstrate domain diversity.
Early-stage startups are active in charging with ROCSYS, autonomous driving with Lunewave, battery technologies with Anaphite and SDVs with Callisto.
The automotive startup ecosystem is poised for continued growth and transformation. A surge of early-stage ventures, coupled with robust funding and innovation in SDVs, autonomous driving and electrification, signals a future dominated by software-centric, connected and sustainable mobility solutions.
Regions such as North America and Greater China will continue to lead innovation, while Europe’s collaborative model may yield unique solutions addressing regional challenges. The maturation of battery and autonomous driving startups suggests a market moving toward commercialization and large-scale deployment.
OEMs, suppliers and technology companies must double down on partnerships and strategic investments. As automotive and digital domains converge, agility and collaboration will be key to staying competitive.
Dive deeper into the latest trends, funding insights and innovation hotspots for mobility startups with the AutoTechInsight Mobility Startups Report - H1 2025 to sample the rich, real-time analytics available on the AutoTechInsight Startup Dashboard.
Track deeper. Stay ahead with visibility into 2,250+ startups across 76+ specializations, from autonomous driving to software-defined vehicles.
Benchmark smarter. Compare funding flows, partnerships and innovation intensity across domains, regions and competitors.
Act sooner. Anticipate disruption before it scales — spotting the next wave of battery, charging and SDV breakthroughs.
Get all this on the AutoTechInsight platform. The leaders in tomorrow’s automotive landscape are not guessing where innovation is headed. They are tracking it in real time. Data-driven startup intelligence is not optional; it is the edge that keeps you ahead.
By becoming an AutoTechInsight customer, you will unlock the full Startup Dashboard and much more. The platform delivers decision-ready intelligence across 15 critical vehicle domains, with tools to:
With AutoTechInsight, you do not just follow the future of mobility, you get the intelligence to shape it. Learn more and inquire today.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.