Automotive startups are pioneering some of the industry’s most innovative technology developments. Globally, these companies are at the forefront of innovations across software-defined vehicles (SDVs), autonomous driving, battery technologies and more.

In the coming years, automotive startups are poised to grow their investments and form partnerships with established automakers. As the automotive and digital domains converge, suppliers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will need to understand this landscape to stay competitive in the industry.

S&P Global Mobility’s AutoTechInsight Mobility Startups Report - H1 2025 offers important insights into current trends, based on data from more than 2,000 startups worldwide.