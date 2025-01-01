S&P Global Offerings
Our experts deliver critical analysis on electric vehicle sales, market share, and growth projections, as well as the technological advancements shaping the future of electric mobility.
This vital information helps businesses navigate the transition to electric vehicles, uncover new opportunities, and make data-driven decisions that drive growth in the EV sector.
New tariffs on China-made BEVs = disruption for the EV market in Europe.
S&P Global Mobility
"Ongoing advancements in electrification technology are critical for the mass adoption of battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The most important objectives remain increasing charging range and infrastructure and improving affordability. In 2025, we expect more mainstream electric vehicles to hit the market, and we'll closely monitor consumer reactions and the financial performance of EV manufacturers and suppliers."