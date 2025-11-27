These converging trends are pushing OEMs toward EV motors that reduce or eliminate rare earth elements. Cultivating robust supply chains for these alternatives will require close collaboration across Tier-1 and Tier-2 suppliers, as well as substantial in-house investment in advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Automakers that act decisively to strengthen and diversify their operations will be better positioned to mitigate cost volatility, reduce geopolitical risk and accelerate EV adoption. Recent industry developments illustrate this shift. Reuters reported this month that Renault has ended its joint E7A rare earth-free motor project with Valeo. Renault is now actively seeking more cost-effective stator components from China while planning to manufacture the remaining parts internally, targeting full deployment by 2028. Similarly, Honda’s venture arm, Xcelerator Ventures, has invested in Enedym, a Canadian startup specializing in innovative switched reluctance motors (SRMs), a technology that eliminates the need for rare earth elements entirely.

According to S&P Global Mobility's forecast, the demand for EV motors is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% in the 2025–2037 period. Our analysis indicates that EV motors that require REEs currently account for nearly 94.7% of the global light vehicle e-motor market in 2025. The need for risk mitigation will see REE-free EV motors steadily gain share and nearly triple their representation by 2037.