Global EV adoption rates vary widely. Norway remains the clear leader, with more than 80% of new car sales being BEVs, driven by long-standing incentives and strong consumer commitment. Hong Kong, Denmark and Myanmar also record BEV shares above 55%, supported by a mix of policy frameworks and infrastructure readiness.

Mainland China dominates in absolute scale. In 2025, NEVs reached 50% of new sales, overtaking ICE vehicles for the first time. Its NEV sales exceed the combined total of the EU’s five largest markets, powered by a localized supply chain, gigascale battery production and aggressive model rollout from BYD and other domestic leaders. This scale advantage has driven cost-curve compression, enabling price parity or near parity with ICE vehicles in several segments. NEVs are now mainstream in Mainland China, with cost and choice no longer major barriers.

At the same time, Chinese automakers exported 3.5 million ICE vehicles and nearly 2 million NEVs in 2024, with plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) gaining strong traction in Brazil, Mexico and Central Asia. They are accelerating overseas production in Thailand, Brazil, Indonesia and Hungary to tailor products to local markets. However, strategies are shifting in restricted regions.

Following the EU’s late-2024 tariffs of up to 35.3%, Chinese OEMs shifted more toward PHEV and ICE exports, which caused an early-2025 dip in BEV sales, even as overall volumes and share continued to expand. In the longer term, joint ventures, local EU production and affordable BEVs should restore momentum as competition shifts to price and quality.

In the EU5 and the UK, policy remains the primary driver. Despite volatility, NEV share has risen to 23% in the second quarter of 2025, even as subsidy changes in markets like Germany caused temporary slowdowns. Subsidy removals, such as Germany’s, have caused temporary declines; however, demand is sustained in company-car and commercial channels where total cost of ownership parity is achievable. Continued growth depends on stable policy signals and targeted incentives.

From a consumer perspective, barriers differ by region. German buyers disproportionately cite limited travel range (71%) as the top concern, while mainland Chinese and Indian consumers point to charging time. In South Korea, charging time is tied with concerns over the safety of the technology itself. These differences underscore that while policy and infrastructure are critical, adoption strategies must also address local consumer hesitations.

Emerging markets in Latin America, Africa and parts of Southeast Asia remain well below 10% EV penetration, constrained by affordability constraints and limited charging infrastructure.