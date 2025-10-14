S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
The US auto market remains heavily concentrated among just a few leading car manufacturers. Understand some of the key strategies driving their success.
The electric vehicle (EV) revolution continues to accelerate, with EV adoption rates serving as a critical benchmark for industry leaders, investors and policymakers. In 2025, both US EV adoption rate and global trends highlight shifting consumer preferences, evolving policy landscapes and the rapid technological innovations shaping the future of transportation.
EV adoption rates, measured as the share of EVs in total new sales, serve as a benchmark for how rapidly markets are shifting from internal combustion engines (ICEs) to electrified transport.
The 2025 S&P Global Mobility analysis shows sharp differences across leading markets, shaped by unique regulatory, economic and infrastructure factors. These shifts are unfolding against a backdrop of weaker overall demand, with annual vehicle sales still averaging roughly 8 million units below pre-COVID-19 levels (Figure 1).
Consumer sentiment adds another layer: Globally, 60% of consumers believe battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) are still too expensive, a figure largely unchanged for three years. Charging time (56%) and charging station availability (54%) remain major barriers.
In the US, 44% of consumers specifically say public charging infrastructure in their area is insufficient. Yet optimism exists: 46% believe charging will be sufficient within five years and 60% within ten. Nearly 30% say they would be willing to wait 30 minutes to an hour to charge their vehicle, suggesting some tolerance if convenience or cost improves.
Global EV adoption rates vary widely. Norway remains the clear leader, with more than 80% of new car sales being BEVs, driven by long-standing incentives and strong consumer commitment. Hong Kong, Denmark and Myanmar also record BEV shares above 55%, supported by a mix of policy frameworks and infrastructure readiness.
Mainland China dominates in absolute scale. In 2025, NEVs reached 50% of new sales, overtaking ICE vehicles for the first time. Its NEV sales exceed the combined total of the EU’s five largest markets, powered by a localized supply chain, gigascale battery production and aggressive model rollout from BYD and other domestic leaders. This scale advantage has driven cost-curve compression, enabling price parity or near parity with ICE vehicles in several segments. NEVs are now mainstream in Mainland China, with cost and choice no longer major barriers.
At the same time, Chinese automakers exported 3.5 million ICE vehicles and nearly 2 million NEVs in 2024, with plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) gaining strong traction in Brazil, Mexico and Central Asia. They are accelerating overseas production in Thailand, Brazil, Indonesia and Hungary to tailor products to local markets. However, strategies are shifting in restricted regions.
Following the EU’s late-2024 tariffs of up to 35.3%, Chinese OEMs shifted more toward PHEV and ICE exports, which caused an early-2025 dip in BEV sales, even as overall volumes and share continued to expand. In the longer term, joint ventures, local EU production and affordable BEVs should restore momentum as competition shifts to price and quality.
In the EU5 and the UK, policy remains the primary driver. Despite volatility, NEV share has risen to 23% in the second quarter of 2025, even as subsidy changes in markets like Germany caused temporary slowdowns. Subsidy removals, such as Germany’s, have caused temporary declines; however, demand is sustained in company-car and commercial channels where total cost of ownership parity is achievable. Continued growth depends on stable policy signals and targeted incentives.
From a consumer perspective, barriers differ by region. German buyers disproportionately cite limited travel range (71%) as the top concern, while mainland Chinese and Indian consumers point to charging time. In South Korea, charging time is tied with concerns over the safety of the technology itself. These differences underscore that while policy and infrastructure are critical, adoption strategies must also address local consumer hesitations.
Emerging markets in Latin America, Africa and parts of Southeast Asia remain well below 10% EV penetration, constrained by affordability constraints and limited charging infrastructure.
The United States remains an outlier among advanced economies. BEVs make up just 7.5% of new sales, with NEVs representing 9% (Figure 2; Figure 3), with volumes plateauing and slightly declining from 10% in early 2025 to 9% by midyear. Hybrids are absorbing most of the incremental electrification demand as automakers rely on them to meet emissions targets without forcing BEVs into segments where consumers remain hesitant.
Several factors explain this stall:
Higher tariffs on imported components have also slowed the entry of competitive BEVs from global manufacturers, limiting price pressure in the mass market. Sustained US growth will depend on more affordable BEVs, improvements in charging infrastructure reliability and clearer long-term policy signals.
Gain a clear view of EV market shifts
Stay ahead in the fast-growing US electrified vehicle market with S&P Global Mobility’s Hybrid and EV Market Trends Dashboard (available in the US only).
From sales performance across 100+ DMAs to buyer demographics, loyalty trends, and pricing insights, this tool equips OEMs, dealers, and marketers with the intelligence to make smarter product, sales, and marketing decisions.
Get a data sample today to see insights in action.
Tariff policy has introduced further instability to the US market in 2025. Consumers accelerated purchases in March and April to get ahead of expected price increases, lifting sales almost 10% year over year. That momentum quickly reversed with the announcements of additive tariffs on steel and aluminum (+25%) and a 25% tariff on all light vehicle imports. By June, sales were down 4% compared with 2024 (Figure 6).
Consumers reacted in March and April to preempt any tariff-based price hikes. Full H1 2025 sales were up 3%
This decline is significant for EVs. Higher import costs restrict the entry of competitively priced BEVs and limit the downward pressure on market prices. As a result, hybrids are absorbing demand growth, while BEV adoption stalls. Tariff-driven uncertainty compounds existing challenges of pricing, infrastructure and consumer readiness, leaving the US lagging global peers in electrification.
Consumer prices in the first half of 2025 were largely unaffected, masking the full effect of the tariffs. Preliminary analysis indicates that model year 2026 vehicles — particularly imports from Japan and Germany — will see significantly higher price increases, amplifying cost pressures just as BEV adoption needs renewed momentum. This lag creates additional risks for consumer sentiment, which remains weak because visible price hikes have yet to materialize.
Profitability is also at stake. In figure 7, S&P Global Mobility data highlights that the top 20 brands most exposed to US tariffs by sales value are disproportionately import-dependent. These OEMs face lower margins and challenging strategic trade-offs: absorb costs, raise prices or cut volumes. Domestic producers relying on hybrids are better insulated; however, the competitiveness gap could widen through 2026.
Top 20 volume-exposed brands
While the US faces tariff-driven volatility and slower BEV progress, other regions are advancing under different structural and policy conditions. Across markets, the underlying drivers of growth remain consistent:
Strong policy leadership and consumer incentives accelerate adoption.
Robust charging networks and model choice expand uptake.
Fragmented policies and limited infrastructure slow progress.
Consumer expectations also shape growth trajectories. While many remain concerned about cost, range and convenience, optimism is relatively strong, as most expect infrastructure to catch up within the decade. Continued investment, technological breakthroughs (such as solid-state batteries) and the rollout of more affordable models should boost EV adoption across regions in the next four years.
EV adoption in 2025 reflects a widening gap between markets moving decisively toward electrification and those advancing more gradually. Leaders such as Norway, Mainland China (now at 50% share) and select EU countries (23% in the EU5) benefit from consistent policy support, mature charging infrastructure and competitive pricing. In contrast, the US and many emerging markets face slower uptake due to higher costs, fragmented policies and uneven infrastructure development.
Cost remains the most significant global barrier, cited by 60% of consumers, followed by charging time and station availability. While these challenges persist, consumer outlook is not uniformly pessimistic. A majority expect charging to meet their needs within a decade, and many are willing to adapt charging habits if convenience and value improve.
For automakers, suppliers and policymakers, sustained growth will depend on improving cost competitiveness, advancing infrastructure readiness and addressing regional consumer priorities to capture emerging demand.
S&P Global Mobility’s Light Vehicle Sales Forecast provides a 7-year outlook across 145+ countries and 11 regions, covering 97% of global sales volume. With expert analysis, segment-level insights, and add-on modules for extended forecasts, this tool helps OEMs, suppliers, and analysts anticipate market shifts, benchmark performance, and make confident strategic decisions.
Plus, with S&P Global Mobility's range of automotive industry forecast data, automakers can identify market opportunities and risks, optimize incentive spending, refine production strategies and stay ahead of the competition. Find the right data set to meet your business needs today.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.