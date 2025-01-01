S&P Global Offerings
7-year light vehicle sales forecast for 145+ countries across 11 regions, covering 97% of global light vehicle sales volume.
This 7-year light vehicle sales forecast—updated twice a quarter—Incorporates analysis of current sales, demand and segment growth with 10 years of historical data. Extensions such as a 12-year vehicle sales forecast can be added on.
The base forecast is authored by industry experts located in 10 countries to help you monitor competitive product/segment trends, analyze customer growth, track technology adoption, understand OEM brand strength, and gauge market share. Total car sales data is available for all 145+ countries and comprehensive analysis for 75+ countries.
145+ sales countries across 11 regions, representing more than 97% of global light vehicle sales volume. Comprehensive vehicle sales analysis for 75+ countries.
In-depth car sales data analysis, covering sales region and country, economics, vehicle segmentation, OEMs, product cycles, market-entry timing, and more.
Opportunity to add on additional modules—such as a 12-year forecast or import sourcing forecast—to expand depth and detail of analysis.
Our vehicle sales forecast offers the most accurate, up-to-date data on global market trends, OEM performance, and segment growth. With expert insights and reliable projections, you can confidently plan for the future and maintain a competitive edge.
Leverage detailed sales forecasts and competitive analysis to plan production, optimize product cycles, and adjust strategies for market growth.
Use market insights to align production capabilities with OEM needs, anticipate demand fluctuations, and identify sourcing opportunities.
Analyze global vehicle sales trends, segment performance, and competitive dynamics to provide actionable insights for clients.