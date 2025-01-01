S&P Global Offerings
Sustainability in the automotive industry is becoming increasingly important to manufacturers, suppliers, and investors.
This thought leadership offers expert data and insights into the most important automotive sustainability trends, as well as key guidance on sustainability for automotive manufacturers and suppliers.
Understand how new regulations and reporting standards could impact your business and uncover how other businesses are meeting sustainability goals..
New emissions and fuel economy regulations under President-elect Donald Trump could upend BEV sales.
