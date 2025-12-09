NHTSA’s statutory obligation is to set CAFE vehicle standards to the maximum feasible, based on technological feasibility, economic practicability, the need of the US to conserve energy, and the effect of other Federal regulations on fuel economy. CAFE standards were introduced in the mid-1970s, aimed at reducing fuel use.

CAFE standards set the target fuel economy an automaker’s fleet is required to achieve. While expressed in mpg terms and NHTSA estimates of what mpg the US light-vehicle fleet would achieve if all automakers hit their specific CAFE requirement, that estimate also makes some assumptions about US buyer behavior and presumes a mix of trucks and cars that does not always happen.

Though the regulations are expressed as a broad average, automaker compliance is determined through a calculation of its fleet average standards, as well as its fleets’ average performance at the end of the model year. It is based on the production-weighted average target and performance of each model in its fleet and is specific to each automaker.

NHTSA statutes require that the agency “establish fuel economy standards that are feasible and practicable for gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles without regard to any reliance on non-gasoline- or diesel-powered alternatives.”

The agency goes on to say, “Automakers, of course, are free to produce EVs in response to market demand, and their production and sale of EVs will earn credit toward compliance with the CAFE standards in accordance with the “petroleum equivalency factor,” or “PEF,” prescribed by the Department of Energy (DOE).”

While under this administration, the rulemaking and analysis did not factor the potential for BEV adoption on fuel economy, the mechanism by which alternative-fuel vehicles can help automakers achieve compliance remains in place.

This means automakers can still see an improvement in compliance because of BEV sales. Though the regulations target ICE fuel economy, determination of automaker compliance includes everything the automaker sells.

The December proposed rules, according to NHTSA, did not factor in expectations for a specific level of BEV adoption, though changes to vehicle classification could affect the sales mix.

The December 2025 proposal covers 2022 model year through 2031 model year, though several elements don’t take effect until 2028 model year.