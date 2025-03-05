The Impact of Automotive Tariffs

S&P Global Offerings
US auto tariffs are shaking up the global auto industry, increasing costs and creating uncertainty with constant change. There is substantial risk that stalling production and increasing consumer costs combine to drive down sales. As trade tensions rise, the potential for automotive tariffs to transform global sourcing also rises.
S&P Global Mobility delivers objective, comprehensive analysis on the impact of auto industry tariffs, powered by more than 100 years of expertise and the industry’s most trusted data. We help you understand the latest auto tariffs updates as well as their impact to our light vehicle sales and production forecasts.
Turn insights into strategic action with our forward-looking Scenario Planning Solutions.
The US has increased tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50%, impacting vehicle production and costs. At the same time, court challenges could impact some tariffs enforcement. Read the latest updates to understand the current auto tariffs landscape.
Our Fuel for Thought newsletter and podcast, tailored for OEMs, provides critical analysis on the latest trends in the automotive industry.
S&P Global Mobility
"Today’s automotive industry is facing several strategic challenges. These include the impact of tariffs, a slowing transition to electrified propulsion in several regions, rising competitiveness, and the pressure of vehicle affordability. The automotive industry has a long-term perspective with the need for patient capital. Decisions are made with years and decades in mind—not weeks and months.
The immediate impact of auto tariffs makes it difficult for the industry to adapt quickly. If new trade structures are necessary, the industry requires a substantive runway to efficiently adapt the activities of the entire supply chain. The chances of poorly employed capital and human resources rise with the swift imposition of tariffs."
Our experts are here to answer your questions about auto tariffs. Let's help you shift gears and navigate the auto industry with confidence.