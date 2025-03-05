The Impact of Automotive Tariffs

US auto tariffs are shaking up the global auto industry, increasing costs and creating uncertainty with constant change. There is substantial risk that stalling production and increasing consumer costs combine to drive down sales. As trade tensions rise, the potential for automotive tariffs to transform global sourcing also rises.

S&P Global Mobility delivers objective, comprehensive analysis on the impact of auto industry tariffs, powered by more than 100 years of expertise and the industry’s most trusted data. We help you understand the latest auto tariffs updates as well as their impact to our light vehicle sales and production forecasts.

Turn insights into strategic action with our forward-looking Scenario Planning Solutions.