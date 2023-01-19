Vice President, Forecast Strategy

Michael Robinet is Vice President of Forecast Strategy at S&P Global Mobility. He has more than 37 years of experience in automotive market analysis, forecasting and supplier strategy functions. He joined S&P Global Mobility (formerly IHS Markit/IHS Automotive/CSM Worldwide) in 1996. Michael is a valued source for forecasts, commercial transition strategies and market dynamics.

Prior to joining the organization, Michael was a forecaster with two other automotive research firms as well as being active in finance at a major tier 1 supplier. Starting in 1996, Michael grew the CSM Worldwide forecast from a handful of clients to be the preeminent global production forecast utilized today. In 2011, he shifted his focus to consulting – driving market strategies for a changing ecosystem. In 2025, Michael returned to the Vehicle Forecast sector as Vice President of Forecast Strategy.

Key career milestones include contributions to the 2009 Chrysler and GM bankruptcy agreements in Canada, innovations in both measuring vehicle production capacity and ongoing supply base strategies surrounding ICE to BEV transitions. He regularly consults with industry executives and is a presenter at global OEM and supplier conferences/symposiums, He is widely quoted by media on a variety of critical industry topics.​

Giving back to the industry and community is critical for Michael. He is a Director for the Automotive Hall of Fame, a two-term trustee for the SAE Foundation and a board member for the Canada-US Business Association since its inception. For several years he has penned a monthly column for SAE Automotive Magazine called ‘Supplier Eye’.

He holds an Honours Bachelor in Social Science (Economics) and a Masters in Business Administration (Finance) – both from the University of Windsor (Canada).