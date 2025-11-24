The most significant pieces of the agreement for the auto industries of both South Korea and the US are the automotive tariffs applying both to autos and auto parts. Published on Nov. 13 and signed on Nov. 14, the agreement states that the US Section 232 tariffs on autos, auto parts, timber, lumber and wood derivatives are reduced from 25% to 15%, effective Nov. 1, 2025.

However, there is some nuance:

Some of these products may already carry a tariff equal or greater to 15% under the Korea-US Free Trade Agreement (KORUS FTA) or US Most Favored Nation (MFN) status. In that case, no additional Section 232 tariff would apply.

If the KORUS FTA or MFN is less than 15%, the sum of the KORUS FTA or MFN and an additional 15% Section 232 tariff will apply.

The Section 232 tariff rate on pharmaceuticals will be no greater than 15%. The US has not yet set the rate for the ongoing Section 232 investigation into semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing.

There is no reference to the Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum and copper; these tariffs are expected to hold at 50%. The US will remove supplemental tariffs for natural resources not available in the US and generic pharmaceutical-related goods. The US will also remove tariffs on certain aircraft and their parts.

The most significant non-tariff barrier (NTB) change for the auto industry is Korea’s decision to end the 50,000-unit cap on imports of US-origin vehicles that meet US Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS), a move that may further open the market to US automakers.

Korea will also no longer require additional emissions certification documentation other than what is provided to US authorities. Other NTB clauses address agricultural goods, intellectual property rights, internationally recognized labor rights and environmental protections that “do not distort trade and investment.”

With respect to investment into the US, Korea’s previously announced US$350 billion commitment holds. This includes US$150 billion for the US shipbuilding industry and an additional US$200 billion “pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding with respect to Strategic Investments (MOU), which is expected to be signed.”