S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
The best automotive industry data and analysis at your fingertips.
With more than 100 years of industry experience, S&P Global Mobility offers the most accurate automotive industry data and analysis to thousands of clients globally. Our experts have unparalled expertise in mobility trends. We support nearly every major automaker, 90% of the top 100 Tier 1 suppliers, as well as financial investors and other industry stakeholders.
S&P Global Mobility
Director, Loyalty Solutions and Industry Analysis
Tom Libby serves as Director, Loyalty Solutions and Industry Analysis within Consulting Services at S&P Global Mobility, focusing on the US new and used vehicle industries.
S&P Global Mobility
Director of Research and Analysis, Automotive Supply Chain and Technology
Calum MacRae is Director of Research & Analysis within the Automotive Supply Chain & Technology (SCT) group.
S&P Global Mobility
Executive Director, Automotive Consulting
Michael Robinet serves as executive director of Automotive Advisory Services at S&P Global Mobility