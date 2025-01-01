With more than 100 years of industry experience, S&P Global Mobility offers the most accurate automotive industry data and analysis to thousands of clients globally. Our experts have unparalled expertise in mobility trends. We support nearly every major automaker, 90% of the top 100 Tier 1 suppliers, as well as financial investors and other industry stakeholders.

The largest and most comprehensive data in the automotive industry

We provide the most comprehensive data spanning the entire automotive lifecycle—past, present and future.

Our Automotive Industry Experts

With over 100 years of history, we have more analysts than any other data provider serving the largest number of clients.
View All
Tom Libby

S&P Global Mobility

Tom Libby

Director, Loyalty Solutions and Industry Analysis

Tom Libby serves as Director, Loyalty Solutions and Industry Analysis within Consulting Services at S&P Global Mobility, focusing on the US new and used vehicle industries.

View Profile
Calum MacRae

S&P Global Mobility

Calum MacRae

Director of Research and Analysis, Automotive Supply Chain and Technology

Calum MacRae is Director of Research & Analysis within the Automotive Supply Chain & Technology (SCT) group.

View Profile
Michael Robinet

S&P Global Mobility

Michael Robinet

Executive Director, Automotive Consulting

Michael Robinet serves as executive director of Automotive Advisory Services at S&P Global Mobility

View Profile
Anoop Desai

S&P Global Mobility

Anoop Desai

Executive Director, Sustainable Mobility

View Profile

Explore our automotive insight products