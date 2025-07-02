S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Solutions
Explore the implications of the California Corporate Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program, commonly referred to as the California Climate Laws.
Sustainability Quarterly
This edition of S&P Global's sustainability research journal explores the risks and opportunities of an increasingly volatile landscape.
Get a deeper, more robust perspective on evolving risk and opportunities with energy transition, climate, and sustainability intelligence that is deeply connected to the world's most comprehensive financial and market data.