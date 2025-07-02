Sustainability Quarterly

Second-Quarter 2025 Edition: Harnessing and adapting to volatility

This edition of S&P Global's sustainability research journal explores the risks and opportunities of an increasingly volatile landscape.

Read More

Get Our Latest ESG Intelligence

Sign Up

Client Case Studies

We lead with data so you can lead the transition.

Get a deeper, more robust perspective on evolving risk and opportunities with energy transition, climate, and sustainability intelligence that is deeply connected to the world's most comprehensive financial and market data.

Start Exploring

Explore Our Capabilities

Featured Events

Key Topics