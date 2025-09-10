S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Who We Serve
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Research & Insights
Asset ID
With coverage across millions of global physical assets, Asset ID delivers insights about companies from the level where value is created—and where risk lies.
Overview
Asset ID is a golden master copy of asset level data, covering millions of physical assets across 237 countries and regions. We collect data from sources around the globe, process it by applying a single metadata language and removing duplicates, and then organize it into a comprehensive database that's ready for you to analyze the world in a new dimension.
Eyebrow THOUGHT LEADERSHIP & INSIGHTS
Request a demo