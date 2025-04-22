S&P Global Offerings
Track sales, demographics, and market shifts across hybrid and EV segments to drive smarter sales strategies and product planning.
S&P Global Mobility’s Hybrid and EV Market Trends Dashboard is a powerful, easy-to-use tool built for OEMs and disruptors navigating the fast-growing US electrified vehicle market. It delivers rich insights into hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and EV performance by segment, make, and model across 100+ DMAs.
Users can explore buyer demographics, powertrain loyalty vs. conquest trends, and detailed pricing by subsegment. With intuitive visuals and heat maps, it helps guide smarter product planning, sales targeting, and marketing strategies—quickly and confidently.
Track sales performance by segment, make, and model across the top 100+ DMAs, revealing market share shifts and top performers.
Understand who is purchasing with detailed insights into age, income, gender, and ethnicity, helping to target the right customer segments.
Analyze customer behavior by comparing previous vehicle purchases to current powertrain choices, identifying loyalty and conquest trends.
Drill into detailed pricing insights for various vehicle subsegments, offering a clearer picture of market pricing and trends.
Unlock strategic insights to drive smarter decisions in the rapidly growing hybrid and EV markets. This tool empowers OEMs and disruptors with data to guide product planning, marketing, and sales strategies, all through an easy-to-use interface.
