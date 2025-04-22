S&P Global Mobility’s Hybrid and EV Market Trends Dashboard is a powerful, easy-to-use tool built for OEMs and disruptors navigating the fast-growing US electrified vehicle market. It delivers rich insights into hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and EV performance by segment, make, and model across 100+ DMAs.

Users can explore buyer demographics, powertrain loyalty vs. conquest trends, and detailed pricing by subsegment. With intuitive visuals and heat maps, it helps guide smarter product planning, sales targeting, and marketing strategies—quickly and confidently.