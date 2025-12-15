S&P Global Offerings
Industry Themes
Automotive supply chains face unprecedented disruption from geopolitical challenges, shifting sourcing strategies, capacity issues, and rapidly evolving technology demands. To navigate this environment and meet production goals, OEMs and suppliers need clarity on competitor strategies, component demand trajectories, sourcing patterns, and capacity constraints.
S&P Global Mobility delivers validated data, competitive intelligence, and forecasting insights across critical vehicle domains to build supply chain resilience. Our insights help you anticipate disruptions, assess supplier capacity, identify sourcing opportunities, and future-proof your strategy.
Learn more about our Automotive Component Forecasts and Analysis.
Tariffs and other disruptions are altering the automotive landscape, putting supply chain leaders under increasing pressure. Uncover innovative strategies to help you make more informed business decisions.
Our Fuel for Thought newsletter and podcast, tailored for OEMs, provides critical analysis on the latest trends in the automotive industry.
S&P Global Mobility
"Today’s automotive industry is facing several strategic challenges. These include the impact of tariffs, a slowing transition to electrified propulsion in several regions, rising competitiveness, and the pressure of vehicle affordability. The automotive industry has a long-term perspective with the need for patient capital. Decisions are made with years and decades in mind—not weeks and months.
The immediate impact of auto tariffs makes it difficult for the industry to adapt quickly. If new trade structures are necessary, the industry requires a substantive runway to efficiently adapt the activities of the entire supply chain. The chances of poorly employed capital and human resources rise with the swift imposition of tariffs."
Our experts are here to answer your questions about auto tariffs. Let's help you shift gears and navigate the auto industry with confidence.