Automakers face tough decisions as they navigate this landscape. We anticipate the main impacts of this crisis to arrive in two phases.

2026-2027: Price-elastic supply, anecdotal shortages

DRAM suppliers have clarified that the retirement of DDR4 and LPDDR4 is for consumer products, however it will still be in production for automotive for a few years (S&P estimates through end of 2027).

In 2026 and 2027, DRAM capacity will be constrained but elastic. If automotive clients are ready to pay more to match the wafer value DRAM makers would get from other industries, then they will get the volume they need.

For new contracts, this means that DRAM prices could rise between 70% and 100% in 2026 compared to 2025 prices. This a significant increase for premium cars with advanced cockpit and autonomy feature which already had north of $150 of DRAM in 2025. The average DRAM value in 2025 in an A segment vehicle is around $24.

While the additional chip cost is eroding the margin of OEMs, car makers will be able to stomach it as we saw with higher cost increase triggered by US tariffs in 2026. We don’t expect that the DRAM price increase will impact the Light Vehicle production.

We could also see some anecdotal disruption to car production triggered mostly by panic buying however. Indeed the DRAM shelves are currently being emptied and an artificial shortage may occur.

2028 and beyond: Automakers will need to redesign their cockpit and autonomy/ADAS systems

Beginning in 2028 and beyond, the supply of older generation DRAM for automotive will rapidly dry, no matter how much automakers are willing to pay.

The majority of cars currently planned for production in 2028 have cockpit and ADAS designs using old gen DRDR4 and LPDDR4, which will no longer be available. The top 10 cockpit designs, and 8 of the top 10 ADAS designs in 2028 are forecast to use DDR4 and LPDDR4.

Therefore, the industry has two years to change its designs and migrate to newer generation LPDDR5, which will still be in production by 2028. While two years is enough time to make this transition, all stakeholders—processor suppliers, cockpit and autonomy/ ADAS Tier 1 suppliers, and OEMs—must rapidly act.