Tariffs are significantly altering the automotive landscape, creating both challenges and opportunities for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and demanding greater supply chain resilience.

In this context, procurement and supply chain leaders are under increasing pressure to rethink their strategies and adapt to these challenges. In our recent webinar, "An Integrated View of the Auto Supply Chain," S&P Global Mobility experts shared key insights on the current state of the industry, focusing on the impact of tariffs, supply chain issues, and the strategic responses from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

By examining recent data and trends, their discussion shed light on how these elements influence vehicle production and sales, helping leaders to make more informed business decisions for tomorrow, despite the chaos of today.

For instance, based on an example model, we can see that the weighted tariff rate for European Premium brands rose from 1.7% in May 2024 to 18.2% in May 2025. This dramatic increase is affecting vehicle pricing and sales strategies, compelling OEMs to reassess their approaches.

Debbie Capell, Executive Director at S&P Global Mobility, offered an assessment on import tariffs for complete vehicles—those fully built either domestically or overseas and sold in the US. Understanding when and where vehicles are produced and sold is key to tracking how these factors influence sales, pricing, and production changes.