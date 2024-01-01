General Counsel, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Alma Rosa Montañez is General Counsel, S&P Global Market Intelligence and Enterprise Data Organization, leading the legal, governance, compliance and data rights management functions for both groups. Prior to her current role, Alma served as S&P Global’s Chief Corporate Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary, leading a team of attorneys to provide advice on securities, corporate finance, governance, labor, employment, benefits, ERISA and immigration. In addition, Alma supported the Board of Directors on Audit Committee, Finance Committee and corporate governance matters. She was also responsible for subsidiary management in the Americas. She previously served as Senior Director and Associate General Counsel at S&P Global Ratings. Before joining S&P Global, Alma was in private practice, specializing in complex financial transactions throughout the Americas.

She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the S&P Global Foundation and previously served as Chair of the Board of Mixteca Organization, Inc.

Alma earned a bachelor's degree in history and political science from Stanford University. She earned a juris doctor from the Columbia University School of Law, where she also served on the Editorial Board of the Columbia Journal of Transnational Law and earned a certificate in Comparative and International Law from the Parker School of Foreign and Comparative Law.