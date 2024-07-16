A world ordered for decades by globalization and geoeconomics has quickly become a world grounded in geopolitical risk. Accumulating shocks such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict have persisted, significantly reorganizing global structures and relationships in 2024.

While US policy is to compete responsibly with rival superpowers as it pursues its own interests, geopolitical tensions are increasing.

Energy and climate change continue to be politically polarizing issues, with global progress notably lacking on the climate transition. However, the recent energy price shock in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should catalyze decarbonization efforts, and the Inflation Reduction Act provides significant renewables incentives and investment opportunities in the US.

The rise of nationalism and protectionism has led to increased scrutiny of the positive impacts of globalization. Factors like the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical conflicts have exposed weaknesses in global supply chains. Businesses remain interested in cross-border economic engagement, but the anti-globalization movement poses a threat to economic growth and international relations.

Cyberattacks are becoming more frequent and severe, and the human and financial impact of attacks continues to rise in line with the increasing digitization of critical infrastructure. Cyber warfare represents a new frontier in global conflict, involving digital attacks by aimed at disrupting, damaging, or infiltrating another's critical infrastructure. Recent examples of cyber warfare include the 2017 Wannacry ransomware attack and the 2021 ransomware attack on the US colonial pipeline.

Geopolitical risks have the potential to impact the global economic outlook, influencing growth, inflation, financial markets, and supply chains. Conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas war, fuel regional instability and have impacted energy and food security, with higher prices leading to increased inflation rates. The US-China relationship could potentially influence sourcing patterns and tariff costs, while governments in the Asia-Pacific region are implementing strategies to secure access to critical minerals.

In this article, we set out some of the likeliest and most impactful geopolitical risks of 2024.