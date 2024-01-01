We need to understand the geopolitical goals that drive cyber warfare, because that will help us see how nation-states are using digital tools to achieve their strategic objectives on the world stage. Each of the following tactical approaches can contribute to a nation-state’s overall strategic aims, allowing it to project power, acquire advantages and achieve goals in a complex and ever-changing geopolitical landscape.

1. Espionage

Espionage in the cyber domain involves the covert collection of intelligence and sensitive data, such as classified military plans, government secrets, diplomatic communications, and intellectual property, from a target nation-state. From a geopolitical perspective, cyber espionage can shift the balance of power by providing a nation-state with critical insights into an opponent's capabilities, strategies and intentions. It allows states to gain a strategic advantage by anticipating military plans, enabling them to negotiate from a position of strength, and to develop countermeasures.

2. Sabotage

Sabotage refers to cyber operations aimed at inflicting physical or digital damage on a target nation's infrastructure or assets. The tactics used could range from manipulating or destroying data to disrupting services or damaging physical systems controlled by computers. In a geopolitical sense, cyber sabotage can interfere with essential services, cause economic damage, weaken societal functions and potentially sow panic within the target nation. These are often the same outcomes as traditional, or kinetic, warfare.

3. Denial-of-service attacks

The purpose of denial-of-service (DoS) attacks is to overwhelm a target's digital infrastructure, such as its government or financial institution websites, with traffic and make them unusable, or unavailable, for legitimate users. DoS attacks can lead to disruptions in communications, financial transactions and access to information, helping the attacking nation to achieve its geopolitical goals — silencing the opposition, disrupting political processes or weakening the operational capabilities of an adversary during critical times. These attacks can also disrupt essential services and damage public trust, creating a sense of chaos. If they are launched from multiple sources at once, they are termed distributed DoS (DDoS) attacks.

4. Critical national infrastructure attacks

Critical national infrastructure (CNI) attacks target systems and services essential for national security, economic stability and public safety, such as power grids, water supplies, financial systems, transportation facilities and communication networks. Successful CNI attacks can paralyze a target nation’s ability to function, create widespread panic and force political concessions. CNI attacks can serve as a form of asymmetric warfare; this is commonly adopted when military strategies and capabilities between belligerent powers are unequal or significantly different.

5. Propaganda attacks

Propaganda attacks use digital platforms such as social media and news outlets to spread misinformation and disinformation, influence public opinion, and undermine trust in the target nation’s government. These attacks typically aim to destabilize societies, influence elections, and sway public sentiment in favor of the attacking nation's goals. Propaganda attacks are usually driven by geopolitical motives such as fraying a target nation’s social fabric, weakening democratic processes and creating internal divisions.

6. Economic disruption

Economic disruptions are often caused by a series of cyber attacks that target financial institutions, disrupt key sectors of the economy, cripple stock markets or steal intellectual property to damage a rival nation-state's economy and weaken its global influence. Such attacks can undermine a nation's ability to compete globally. They can also create economic instability and force political leaders to shift their focus from external to internal issues.