Over the past decade, global supply chains have endured numerous disruptions, notably the US-China tensions, the consumer goods boom during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Additionally, various natural disasters, financial crises and operational challenges have further created volatility in supply chain resilience. While operational activities recovered from the post pandemic boom in 2023, significant supply chain risks remain in industrial policy, labor actions and environmental policy implementation as we approach 2025. Although supply chains need to continue building resilience, it remains uncertain whether corporations and their investors are prepared to invest in the necessary fortifications. Therefore, it is crucial to discover the benefits of supply chain resilience amid rising geopolitical risks, including improved adaptability, disruption management and operational continuity, while exploring strategies to enhance these critical aspects.
Global supply chains recovered from the post-pandemic boom in 2023 and the need for enhanced supply chain resilience is evident, though corporate commitment to this goal remains to be seen. Companies may be cutting inventory balances and lowering supplier diversification due to falling operating margins and higher interest rates. Although there is no shortage of technology to support supply chain resilience, many companies seek short-term returns on investment. Previous experiences with technologies like blockchain have left some hesitant. Ongoing supply chain resilience strategies include greater engagement with labor unions, geographic diversification to mitigate operational risks, close monitoring of environmental profiles, reshoring, and improved supplier engagement to manage tariff and geopolitical risks.
Deploying technology to enhance a supply chain resilience initiative demands a keen focus on return on investment. While some large enterprises have the resources to invest in emerging technologies, most participants in the supply chain sector will not pursue digital transformation without a high likelihood of a reasonable return on investment (ROI).
Financial impact is a primary driver of digital transformation among supply chain companies. According to 451 Research’s “Supply Chain Digital Transformation Enterprise Survey 2023,” over 30% of respondents identified new revenue opportunities or cost savings as the main drivers for digital transformation within their organizations.
Currently, just over one-third of supply chain organizations have deployed AI and machine learning technologies, with an additional 30% in the proof-of-concept stage. Among these companies, AI and machine learning are ranked as the third most important technologies supporting digital transformation efforts, following cloud computing and internet of things connectivity.
The supply chain management outlook has grown more cautious about adopting new technologies due to past experiences with questionable promises. Technologies such as blockchain and autonomous vehicles, which were initially touted as revolutionary, have yet to deliver significant ROIs.
Fuel efficiency and sustainability are also critical for supporting supply chain resilience. Among commercial transportation companies, fuel efficiency is one of the most important digital transformation projects, primarily aimed at cost savings. Improved fuel efficiency can increase a company's cash reserves, providing a financial buffer during supply chain disruptions. The ROI from fuel efficiency can also enable supply chain companies to invest in other projects to enhance supply chain resilience.
Supply chain due diligence guidelines and rules are increasingly being implemented globally, placing greater regulatory pressure on companies to closely monitor potential environmental, social and governance risks within their supply chains.
According to data from the 2023 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), supplier codes of conduct, supplier screening approaches, and development programs are not widely disclosed, even among companies that consider sustainable supply chain management a top priority.
Many companies are still in the early stages of implementing policies and programs to reduce supplier-related reputational and regulatory risks, an analysis by S&P Global Sustainable1 finds. The 2023 CSA found that only 17.2% of companies have public processes for screening new suppliers for sustainability-related risks, and fewer than half (44.5%) have a publicly available supplier code of conduct.
These figures suggest that many companies worldwide can take further steps to promote or mandate more sustainable practices throughout their supply chains. Such measures could help mitigate potential reputational or regulatory risks, especially as investors, consumers and policymakers increasingly scrutinize the suppliers companies choose to work with.
The 2023 CSA includes a supply chain management criterion that evaluates companies' disclosure and performance in this area. Companies are asked if they have a publicly disclosed supplier code of conduct and which topics the code addresses, such as pollution or labor rights. They are also asked if and how they screen suppliers for risks and assess suppliers deemed significant to the supply chain issues. These assessments can be desk-based or on-site, with the expectation that suppliers receive development support from the company to mitigate related risks and improve sustainability performance.
In addition to surveying the overall landscape of supply chain management, this analysis will focus on several industry groups that have identified supply chain management as a top material issue. These industries face the challenge of managing sustainability risks across highly complex value chains.
Supply chain resilience often spans the globe, with a single large company potentially relying on hundreds or even thousands of suppliers, making risk management at every level a significant challenge. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted supply chain risks and led to an increase in supply chain due diligence regulations, focusing on protecting workers' rights and minimizing environmental impacts. Notable regulations include Germany's Act on Corporate Due Diligence Obligations in Supply Chains, the UK Modern Slavery Act, and California's Transparency in Supply Chains Act.
Additionally, on April 24, the European Parliament approved the EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD). This directive mandates companies to prevent, end, or mitigate adverse impacts on human rights and the environment across their entire supply chain activity including supply, production and distribution. The directive awaits formal endorsement by the Council of the EU.
Companies must also address performance and risk management concerns from their investors, who represent the largest source of pressure for increasing supply chain sustainability, according to “The State of Supply Chain Sustainability 2023” report from the MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics. Consumers are also increasingly basing their purchasing decisions on whether products align with their environmental or social values.
Despite supply chain management outlook being less commonly considered a top material issue overall, some companies are actively addressing these pressures. According to data from the 2023 CSA, only 6.5% of the 12,490 assessed companies identified supply chain management as a top material issue. In this assessment, companies can select up to three internal material issues related to enterprise value creation and up to two external material issues affecting external stakeholders.
However, there are notable exceptions where a higher percentage of companies in specific industry groups have identified supply chain management as a top material issue. These industries include:
– Food, Beverage & Tobacco (22.1%)
– Consumer Staples Distribution & Retail (21.5%)
– Consumer Discretionary Distribution & Retail (16.4%)
– Consumer Durables & Apparel (16.2%)
– Household & Personal Products (15.4%)
– Technology Hardware & Equipment (14.0%)
– Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (14.0%)
The companies within these sectors are likely intensifying their efforts to enhance supply chain sustainability and resilience in response to regulatory pressures, investor expectations and consumer preferences for environmentally and socially responsible products.
Food and consumer staples companies consider supply chain management to be a top material issue.
Companies by industry group that chose the supply chain management topic as one of their top materials issues
The analysis of these industry groups reveals a multitude of ESG chain risks.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco:
Companies in the Consumer Staples Distribution & Retail Industry group face similar supply chain risks, as these companies sell and distribute food products and other consumer staples. The Consumer Discretionary Distribution & Retail and Consumer Durables & Apparel industry groups also manage extensive supply chains for manufactured consumer goods such as household appliances and apparel, which have the potential for significant supply chain labor risks in textile mills and other production facilities.
Semiconductor companies consume vast quantities of energy and water, generating substantial wastewater in the production of chips essential for everything from smartphones to electric vehicles. Environmental and human rights issues can also emerge during the mining of crucial minerals in their supply chains.
Companies have various tools available to mitigate sustainability-related risks in their sustainable supply chain management. These include implementing a supplier code of conduct, screening new suppliers for potential ESG risks, developing action plans to address issues as they arise, and providing development programs such as technical support and training initiatives.
The American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee (AASMTC) has recently filed a petition with the US International Trade Commission (US ITC) seeking anti-dumping and countervailing duties on solar panel imports originating from Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand. According to AASMTC, manufacturers from these countries are allegedly selling products below cost in the US market and benefiting from subsidies.
This case highlights the dynamic nature of global trade and supply chain trade protections. In response to tariffs, buyers tend to seek cheaper sourcing alternatives, requiring governments to continuously adjust and broaden tariff measures. Government adjustments to tariffs also consider operational risks, influencing companies' choices regarding production relocation.
The US Commerce Department previously identified that imports from Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand were circumventing anti-dumping and countervailing duties originally imposed on mainland China in 2022. However, the implementation of these tariffs was delayed for two years, set to expire in June 2024. This delay allowed solar projects funded under the Inflation Reduction Act to benefit from lower panel costs. The Biden administration announced that this exemption would conclude as scheduled on June 6, 2024.
The AASMTC argued that this delay enabled Chinese-owned solar manufacturers in these countries to restructure their supply chains, eliminating the circumvention status and necessitating direct trade remedies.
Assessment of malicious circumvention and other trade impacts relies on additional methodologies and due diligence rather than solely on published trade data, as conducted by the US ITC and the US Commerce Department.
In the event of increased duties, alternative import sources could include countries such as the Netherlands, accounting for 9.2% of global exports in 2023; Singapore, contributing 2.8%; or India, with a 2.1% share of the total global export market.
Reshoring of sourcing decisions in various industries, including solar panel manufacturing, is influenced by a range of factors beyond tariffs. Labor cost considerations often drive these decisions. Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, and Malaysia offer cost advantages over mainland China — particularly Cambodia, with the lowest hourly wages, based on our supply chain data.
Managing operational risks is crucial for ensuring consistent product flow, especially for industries like solar panels, where utility-scale projects depend heavily on timely deliveries.
India emerges as a potential manufacturing destination due to geopolitical risk factors and lower manufacturing wages compared to China, although it comes with additional operational risks. India also represents a substantial market for solar goods, adding strategic value.
Solar panel imports to the US surged by 78.2% year over year in 2023, although growth moderated in the first quarter of 2024.
The increase was notably driven by unassembled modules, constituting 67.9% of total photovoltaic imports in Q1. Importation of unassembled modules soared by 252.7% year over year in the same period, contrasting with a modest 2.7% rise in 2023.
This trend suggests a potential shift toward domestic assembly capabilities in the US, allowing companies to adapt to tariffs by substituting unassembled modules from various countries.
Conversely, imports of assembled modules declined by 12.4%, representing only 6.7% of photovoltaic imports by value. Meanwhile, imports of other photovoltaic semiconductors dropped by 41.9% year over year in the first quarter, comprising 25.4% of total imports.
Imports of solar panels from countries targeted in the new case have shown substantial growth rates compared to overall imports. Shipments from Thailand increased by 152.8% year over year in 2023 and continued rising by 17.8% in the first quarter. Imports from Malaysia and Vietnam have also surged. However, Cambodia experienced a turnaround, with imports declining year over year in the first quarter, after a 209.5% increase in 2023.
Combined imports from these four countries accounted for 71.1% of total US imports in 2023, up from 60.6% in 2019. Meanwhile, imports from mainland China remained minimal, constituting only 0.2% of imports by value in the first quarter of 2024 and for the entirety of 2023.
Companies facing potential tariffs can respond in several ways, including seeking new sources preemptively, increasing stockpiles or redirecting shipments to countries not subject to duties. For instance, over half of Vietnam's solar panel exports by value in the past 12 months were destined for the US, while Singapore and India accounted for 13.5% and 5.6% of exports, respectively.
In navigating potential duties, companies that cooperate with the US ITC and US Commerce Department may qualify for lower tariff rates than the generalized all-country rates. Additionally, supply chain resilience strategies such as adjusting customer pricing, particularly with utility customers who have cost pass-through arrangements, or negotiating lower supplier prices further up the supply chain, can help mitigate the impact of higher tariffs.
As the solar power industry evolves, maintaining agility and proactive engagement with trade policies is crucial for companies to navigate and adapt effectively to changing tariff landscapes.
Supply chain challenges means constantly adapting to ongoing flux and disruptions, exemplified by the recent Baltimore bridge collapse. Logistics networks also demonstrate resilience, as seen in the response to shipping disruptions in the Red Sea, where 79% of container ships now navigate around the Cape of Good Hope. However, the prospects for resolving canal disruptions in the near term appear slim, even as supplier delivery times indicate managed downstream effects and container shipping rates have significantly decreased from their peak.
The impact of these disruptions may become clearer as the peak shipping season, particularly exports from China in July and August, approaches. Additional challenges include the risk of strikes at US East Coast ports, prompting shifts in shipping to the West Coast. Political risks are also escalating throughout 2024, with anticipated sanctions against Russia and pivotal elections in India, Mexico and the European Parliament.
Looking ahead, the US elections pose further risks for supply chains linked to China, including those via Mexico. Relations between the EU and China could also face strain pending the EU's review of China's electric vehicle industry, with an initial decision expected in August 2024. Regulatory uncertainties persist, particularly in the EU concerning the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive. In the US, the implementation of the Drug Supply Chain Security Act later in the year coincides with a recent 10% decline in imports of pharmaceutical ingredients.
Despite challenges, supply chain activity is rebounding, driven partly by growth in electronics supply chains, with global trade forecast to increase by 1.8% year over year in 2024 by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Anticipating potential future US tariff hikes, firms are proactively investing in supply chain resilience, including heightened spending on visibility technology, and increasing reliance on third-party support. Reshoring continues to be favored, particularly in anticipation of future tariffs, with substantial reshoring already observed in 38% of US product lines.
Conversely, firms are reducing inventories and consolidating suppliers to manage costs in a high-interest-rate environment, reflecting ongoing adjustments to economic conditions and strategic imperatives in supply chain management.
US supply chain activity includes containerized freight imports that have shown robust growth in the first quarter of 2024, increasing by 15% year-over-year despite ongoing supply chain disruptions at key points such as the Red Sea, Panama Canal, and the Port of Baltimore.
The growth has been driven by several industrial sectors, including materials such as steel and paper. Consumer goods, personal care products, consumer electronics and apparel shipments have also contributed to the increased volumes. As a result, contracted shipping rates for the upcoming year have seen a potential rise of up to 17%, although spot rates have moderated from their previous highs.
However, it is important to exercise caution due to the comparison with a year ago when imports were depressed by inventory destocking in the retail sector. Over the past five years, shipments have expanded at a compound annual rate of 3.5%.
Looking ahead, S&P Global Market Intelligence forecasts a slowdown in the growth of US containerized freight imports. Growth is projected to moderate to 7% in the second quarter of 2024, further slowing to 3% by the fourth quarter, and entering 2025 with a growth rate of 1%. This deceleration is primarily attributed to a slowdown in industrial supply chain products such as chemicals, metals, and machinery. The apparel sector is also expected to underperform, with no growth anticipated in the second quarter of 2025 and a decline expected later in the year, reflecting ongoing efforts to optimize inventory efficiency following the post-destocking recovery.
The supply chain outlook for trade activity from major US trading partners presents a mixed picture. While mainland China's manufacturing new export orders have shown growth, Mexico's export orders have retreated below expansionary levels. Canada and the EU have seen improvements but remain in contractionary territory for export orders overall.
Uncertainties surrounding the timing of the peak shipping season in 2024 are notable, driven by various factors, including physical disruptions, political dynamics and labor issues. This uncertainty poses challenges for cargo owners and logistics operators alike, potentially prompting earlier-than-normal shipments to mitigate delivery risks.
The temporary closure of the Port of Baltimore, while primarily a regional challenge, could lead to more US supply chain issues, including increased shipments into nearby ports such as Philadelphia, Norfolk and Newark. Even as Baltimore reopens in May, the ongoing risk of East Coast strikes and continued disruptions in the Red Sea may influence cargo owners to adjust shipping strategies, including potential diversions to West Coast ports.
Looking further ahead, US political developments, particularly the outcome of upcoming elections, could impact trade policy, potentially leading to new tariffs on imports from mainland China in early 2025. Importers may respond by adjusting sourcing patterns, preemptively shipping goods, or passing tariff costs to consumers.
Historical shipping patterns suggest that previous tariff implementations have influenced shipping behaviors, with surges in late fourth quarters preceding tariff deadlines. For instance, tariffs imposed in mid-2018 prompted an early peak in shipments that year, while subsequent tariff extensions in 2019 similarly affected shipment volumes.
In conclusion, while US containerized freight imports have shown strong growth in early 2024, ongoing disruptions and evolving trade policies underscore the need for flexibility and proactive management within global supply chains.
Several governments in the Asia-Pacific region are implementing strategies aimed at securing stable access to critical minerals crucial for the energy transition and industrial activities.
The definition of critical minerals varies among jurisdictions but generally includes minerals essential for industrial processes, particularly those not readily available domestically. Governments are increasingly prioritizing these minerals as part of their economic and industrial development strategies.
In February 2024, Australia expanded its critical minerals list to include nickel, reflecting its strategic focus on securing these resources. South Korea and India also launched critical minerals strategies in 2023, underscoring their efforts to bolster domestic supplies. Mongolia is in the process of amending its Minerals Law to include a list of minerals deemed of strategic importance for the first time.
In the Asia-Pacific region, the formulation and execution of critical minerals strategies are guided by several common factors. These include the assessment of domestic mineral reserves to gauge availability and extraction feasibility. Technological expertise in mining and mineral processing also plays a pivotal role in enabling efficient and sustainable resource use. Environmental considerations are paramount, with countries balancing resource exploitation against conservation imperatives. Additionally, geopolitical partnerships and alliances influence strategic decisions, fostering international cooperation in mineral exploration, technology sharing, and investment. Together, these factors shape policies aimed at ensuring secure and sustainable access to critical minerals across the region.
These supply chain strategies will utilize regulatory measures such as subsidy programs and tax incentives, alongside informal restrictions on investment, to protect and enhance domestic production of critical minerals.
Investment proposals in the critical minerals industry from mainland China are expected to face heightened scrutiny in US-aligned Asia-Pacific nations such as Australia, India, Japan and South Korea, potentially leading to blocks on national security grounds. Consequently, China may leverage its dominant position in rare earths and other mineral extraction and processing by using threats of targeted export restrictions and licensing requirements to discourage compliance with US or allied regulations perceived as targeting China.
In response, US partners aiming to reduce dependence on mainland China for critical minerals will prioritize initiatives like reshoring, focusing on investment in downstream production and manufacturing. Countries such as Australia, with established expertise in mining technologies, and South Korea, known for its advanced manufacturing and assembly industries, are likely to lead efforts in developing capabilities for processing critical minerals.
Cooperation aimed at establishing shorter and more secure supply chains for critical minerals is expected to intensify, driven by initiatives like friendshoring, or reshoring to friendly geographies. In the Asia-Pacific region, friendshoring efforts will be motivated by investments from the mining sector in exchange for access to critical minerals. Developed economies in the Asia-Pacific, including Australia, China, India, Japan and South Korea, will increasingly seek access to critical minerals by funding overseas mining and processing infrastructure. This approach aligns with the strategies of resource-rich nations like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Mongolia, which are focused on enhancing their processing capabilities while moving up the value chain.
Friendshoring initiatives will facilitate commercial agreements and foreign investments through bilateral partnerships among like-minded regional partners and "mini"-lateral collaborations, such as the US-led Minerals Security Partnership and the Quad. This cooperation will also involve commercial interests, including public-private and private-private investments, and agreements across various stages of the critical minerals supply chain. This trend is already in motion, with cooperation likely to be strongest for minerals deemed critical by multiple Asia-Pacific countries' strategies.
Resource-rich and producer countries are poised to utilize resource nationalist policies to capitalize on competition for critical minerals access, which could amplify regulatory uncertainty.
This supply chain strategy entails adjusting national economic and industrial development agendas to accommodate the escalating demand for critical minerals. Countries abundant in mineral resources but lacking technological expertise, infrastructure and capital — such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Mongolia — are expected to attract investment from both Chinese and US-aligned firms. Their industrial policies may involve ad hoc amendments to mining laws and new regulations favoring local stakeholders. These could include increased state ownership in mining projects, higher royalty demands and measures to maximize revenue along the value chain. Expectations also include expanded export controls, tax adjustments and modifications to state contracts, likely intensifying business unpredictability in the mining sector.
However, reshoring and friendshoring initiatives for critical minerals are anticipated to be arduous and expensive endeavors. Developing downstream production capabilities necessitates substantial investments in mining technology and workforce training, requiring sustained high-value commitments. Shifts in existing supply chain arrangements are expected to be gradual, with continued reliance on current suppliers, especially for processed minerals.
Moreover, critical minerals mining and refining are inherently environmentally intensive activities. Estimates suggest that rare earth mining can generate up to 2,000 metric tons of waste for every metric ton of material extracted. The substantial environmental costs are expected to impede efforts to expand production capacity, potentially encountering opposition and delays from local communities and environmental organizations. Recent events, such as protests prompting the suspension of a rare earth exploration project in western Mongolia in September 2023, underscore the risks associated with community resistance.
Critical minerals reshoring and friendshoring initiatives are expected to restrict growth opportunities in developing economies like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Mongolia. Despite these countries being receptive to investments aimed at developing their critical minerals industries from both mainland China and US-aligned countries, the potential benefits from enhanced trade relations and increased foreign direct investment (FDI) are likely to be curtailed by protectionist regulations and various formal and informal constraints.
The European Union’s Deforestation-Free Regulation (EUDR), which took effect June 29, sets a new standard for environmental accountability in global trade. This regulation requires companies to perform mandatory deforestation and forest degradation due diligence on their global suppliers. Targeting commodities such as cattle, soy, cocoa, and palm oil, the EUDR imposes severe penalties for noncompliance, including fines of at least 4% of annual turnover, confiscation of goods and temporary bans from EU procurement and tenders.
Key components of the EUDR:
Due diligence frameworks: Companies must establish annual supply chain due diligence frameworks to screen their suppliers, ensuring that products entering the EU market have not caused deforestation. These frameworks must be submitted to the respective member states for verification.
Comprehensive commodity coverage: The regulation applies to cattle, cocoa, coffee, palm oil, rubber, soy, wood (timber), and their derivatives. It also includes products made with or fed by these commodities, such as beef, charcoal, chocolate, leather, and printed paper products.
Compliance deadlines: Large companies have 18 months to comply with the EUDR requirements, with a deadline of Dec. 30, 2024. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are given up to 24 months, until June 30, 2025.
Broader scope and implications:
Beyond deforestation, the EUDR mandates that supply chain due diligence statements include information confirming compliance with land use, labor, and human rights laws in supplier countries, including the rights of local indigenous communities. This comprehensive approach ensures that the regulation promotes ethical sourcing practices globally.
Impact on key markets:
As the EUDR takes effect, companies importing EUDR-related products into the EU can expect heightened regulatory scrutiny, particularly from customs authorities. This increased oversight is expected to continue for at least a year and beyond, with noncompliance leading to substantial fines.
The EUDR is integral to achieving the EU’s broader environmental objectives, including the European Green Deal and Paris Agreement commitments. During the EUDR’s April debate, Austrian Member of the European Parliament Alexander Bernhuber emphasized the necessity for member states to enforce the regulation rigorously. Bernhuber said it is essential for implementing “strict controls and strict sanctions” to ensure compliance by countries, regions, and individual companies.
This regulation underscores the EU’s commitment to enforcing sustainability and environmental protection standards, making compliance crucial for companies wishing to trade within the EU market.
The EUDR reflects a robust political will to combat deforestation, driven by the EU’s significant role in global deforestation. Between 2008 and 2017, EU consumption of deforestation-linked products was responsible for an estimated 19% of global tropical deforestation. The EUDR’s stringent noncompliance penalties underscore the EU’s commitment to effective enforcement.
Key penalties and enforcement measures:
The EUDR will significantly affect companies importing EUDR-regulated products into the EU. Preparedness levels vary among businesses. According to the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), 34.2% of the largest companies in the S&P Europe 350 index have set targets to reduce, offset, or eliminate deforestation within their operations or supply chains. Specific sectors are also showing progress, with 35.1% of food product companies and 33.3% of paper and forest-related product companies setting similar deforestation reduction targets.
As the EUDR enforces stricter environmental standards, companies will need to enhance their compliance efforts to align with these regulations, reflecting a significant shift toward greater sustainability and accountability in global supply chains.
The EUDR is poised to increase operational costs for both European and non-European firms, while also potentially encountering resistance from supplying countries. Under the EUDR, the level of due diligence required will vary based on the deforestation risk assigned to exporting countries by the European Commission, which will use a three-tier risk classification system. Low-risk countries will face simplified procedures, while standard and high-risk countries will need to provide more detailed supply chain due diligence, including satellite imagery and geospatial data.
The European Commission estimates that compliance costs could range from $170 million to $2.5 billion annually. These expenses may be absorbed by reducing profit margins along the supply chain or passing them on to final consumers in EU member states. As firms adjust to these new requirements, the financial and operational impacts will need to be carefully managed, and resistance from high-risk supplying countries could further complicate compliance efforts.
The European Union is set to offer substantial support to countries committed to combating deforestation, as highlighted in the EUDR. The regulation mandates that member states provide both technical and financial assistance to "least developed countries," aligning with broader EU commitments under the Paris Agreement and the European Green Deal. Notably, during the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in 2021, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged €1 billion to the Global Forest Finance Pledge over five years.
While the EU aims to assist some supplying countries, many major deforestation-producing nations are unlikely to introduce new anti-deforestation legislation in the near term, focusing instead on enforcing existing commitments. Countries like Côte d’Ivoire see the EUDR as an opportunity to seek increased EU financial support, having already implemented a GPS tracking system for cocoa beans and introduced electronic tracking cards for farmers. Ghana has also launched a mandatory national traceability system to align with EUDR requirements.
However, challenges persist. The World Resources Institute reported a 10% increase in global deforestation in 2022, reaching 4.1 million hectares, which further complicates the task at hand. Weak enforcement capabilities, limited international funding and poor track records — exemplified by Brazil’s struggle to meet its deforestation targets despite pledges — raise concerns about the ability of producing countries to meet EUDR standards. Countries failing to meet EUDR expectations may be classified as high-risk, affecting their trade dynamics with the EU.
As we look toward the future, supply chain resilience remains paramount in an era of escalating geopolitical risks. It is crucial to have robust strategies to enhance adaptability and ensure continuity in operations. While global supply chains have shown remarkable post-pandemic recovery, the potential uncertainties require continuous investment in resilience-enhancing technologies and practices.
The focus on sustainable supply chain management is not just a regulatory requirement but a strategic imperative for long-term success. Companies must adopt comprehensive due diligence processes, foster stronger supplier relationships, and embrace technological advancements to navigate the complex landscape of global trade. The evolving regulatory environment, such as the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, underscores the urgency for businesses to proactively manage ESG risks within their supply chains.
The dynamic nature of global trade, influenced by tariffs and geopolitical risks, demands a flexible approach. As illustrated by the ongoing challenges in the solar power sector, companies must diversify sourcing strategies and enhance domestic capabilities to mitigate operational risks. The anticipated shifts in supply chain activities, driven by technological adoption and reshoring efforts, highlight the need for a forward-looking perspective.
Building supply chain resilience is an ongoing journey that requires a blend of strategic foresight, technological investment and sustainable practices. By embracing these principles, companies can better navigate the uncertainties ahead, ensuring their supply chains remain resilient, adaptive, and competitive in a rapidly changing global landscape