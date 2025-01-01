Lynn Maxwell

Chief Commercial Officer

Lynn is the Chief Commercial Officer for S&P Global Ratings. In this role, she leads the global relationship management, business origination, commercial strategy, marketing, product and commercial operations teams. Her teams are focused on providing high quality customer coverage and product development services for ratings and non-ratings credit products, including sustainability and cyber risk products, data and models.

Before joining S&P, Lynn spent 20 years in debt capital markets as MD, Global Head of Structured Finance Strategy and Global Head of Securitisation at HSBC and EMEA Head of Flow Securitisation at BNP Paribas. Prior to her banking career, Lynn was a finance law solicitor at Clifford Chance in London.

Lynn is a regular contributor on panels and industry working groups on sustainable financing and capital markets. She is a past member of ICMA’s Sustainability Advisory Committee and working group on green securitisation, past Chair of AFME’s Securitisation Board and a Trustee of 1001fontaines UK, a clean drinking water charity operating in emerging markets. Lynn was selected as Financial News’ 100 Most Influential Women in European Finance 2023.

Lynn is a Canadian and English qualified lawyer and practised law at Clifford Chance, London and Stikeman, Elliott, Toronto/Budapest. Lynn holds a B.A. (Hons, Political Science, McGill University), LL.B. (U of Western Ontario) and a D.E.A. (Droit Public, Panthéon-Sorbonne)).