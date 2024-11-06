Peter Pernebo

Managing Director, Head of Supplier Risk Indicator

At S&P Global, Peter most recently was the Global lead of KY3P (Know Your Third Party) solutions with responsibilities of developing, implement and deliver advanced third-party risk management solutions for leading client organizations. Peter is also a frequent speaker and panelist on various conferences and seminars.

Before joining S&P Global, Peter run various engagements within Goldman Sachs third party risk management office, establishing vendor management policies, procedures and infrastructure to support the firm's program.

Prior, he was recruited to lead the northeast region for Totality, a silicon valley technology upstart providing operational support for major ecommerce clients. His responsibilities included sales, client service delivery and consulting. As part of the executive leadership team, Peter was responsible for product and growth strategies. Totality was acquired by Verizon Business where he led the integration of Totality services.

Before joining Totality, Peter was a senior Director at Accenture, leading global supply chain projects for clients in the US, Canada, Japan, UK, Sweden and many other locations.

Peter holds a BSc in Business and Strategy from Lund University as well as minors in History and Sociology. He is also ITIL certified.