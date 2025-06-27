The starting point for the CSA is our materiality framework, which draws on more than 20 years of experience in integrating sustainability into the investment process. Material sustainability issues can significantly affect an entity's business operations, cash flows, legal or regulatory liabilities, and access to capital. They can also significantly improve or undermine an entity’s reputation and relationships with key stakeholders, society, and the environment. Over time external impacts on society and environment also translate into internal impact on a company itself, including its financial value drivers.

For each of the 62 industries evaluated through the CSA, our analysts conduct a materiality analysis to identify the sustainability factors that present a significant impact on society or the environment and a significant impact on a company’s value drivers, competitive position, and long-term shareholder value creation. This analysis results in a materiality matrix for each industry, which serves as the basis for determining the applicability and weights of the various sustainability criteria in the CSA.

The CSA is reviewed on an annual basis, and adjustments are made to the methodology to enhance reporting and stay relevant with issues already covered, and to address emerging, forward-looking sustainability issues that are expected to have an impact on companies in the near or distant future. This approach allows the CSA to address underreported topics of interest to investors and other stakeholders and to challenge companies on new sustainability topics that may be part of upcoming regulatory changes or future reporting guidelines or requirements. In this way, the CSA can also serve as a sustainability roadmap to help companies identify priority initiatives that can impact their growth.