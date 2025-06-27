S&P Global Offerings
The Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) enables you to directly report key sustainability metrics and benchmark your company's performance on a wide range of industry-specific governance & economic, environmental, and social criteria that are relevant to your corporate success and the growing number of sustainability-focused investors. Sixty-nine percent of the 1,000+ participating companies that responded to our 2024 Feedback Survey said that gaining increased visibility with sustainability-focused investors or learning from the CSA results was their number one reason for participating in the CSA.