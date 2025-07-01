Our approach to the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is based on the belief that financial analysis is incomplete if it ignores material extra financial factors.

Sustainability trends such as resource scarcity, climate change, or an aging population continuously reshape a company’s competitive environment. We are convinced that companies that can adapt to such challenges through innovation, quality, and productivity enhance their ability to generate long-term shareholder value. Developed 25 years ago, the CSA aims to identify companies that are better equipped to recognize and respond to emerging sustainability opportunities and challenges presented by global and industry trends.