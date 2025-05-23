In 2025, S&P Global will invite over 12,000 companies to participate in the CSA.



Each year, S&P Global invites all companies that will receive a public ESG Score to participate in the assessment process. For each CSA cycle, the S&P Global Invited Universe is generally comprised of companies that as of 31 December of the previous year are:

Eligible for the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices (renaming effective February 10, 2025). The underlying rules can be found here.

Part of S&P Dow Jones Indices benchmark indices. S&P Global regularly evaluates its universe of assessed companies so that it stays relevant to the needs of the investment community, for example using the S&P Global Broad Market Index and market capitalization as a reference. S&P Global may add additional, currently non-invited companies to the broader Research Universe. Moreover, non-invited issuers (i.e., individual companies) have the option to solicit a Corporate Sustainability Assessment and obtain an S&P Global ESG Score.

Invited Universe: A rules-based list of companies for which S&P Global S1 will perform a Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and produce ESG Scores. These companies will be contacted (“invited”) to contribute to the assessment process. The Invited universe always refers to a specific methodology year.

Research Universe: All companies for which S&P Global S1 is going to perform a Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and produce ESG scores, irrespective of their invitation status. This can include companies that are not part of the Invited Universe. The Research Universe always refers to a specific methodology year.

Companies that are invited but decide not to participate may be assessed by S&P Global based on publicly available information, and the resulting Scores and data may be shared via S&P Global platforms. Participation in the CSA is not a prerequisite for eligibility in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices or S&P Scored & Screened Indices.

Official invitations will be sent out between February and June. Companies may also check their invitation status using the search tool above and visit the CSA Portal to book their participation window at any time.

The 2025 CSA cycle opens on April 1. Companies are able to select a participation window that best meets individual reporting schedules; see CSA timeline and log in to the Sustainability Portal to reserve a spot.