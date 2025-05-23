S&P Global Offerings
In 2025, S&P Global will invite over 12,000 companies to participate in the CSA.
Each year, S&P Global invites all companies that will receive a public ESG Score to participate in the assessment process. For each CSA cycle, the S&P Global Invited Universe is generally comprised of companies that as of 31 December of the previous year are:
Invited Universe: A rules-based list of companies for which S&P Global S1 will perform a Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and produce ESG Scores. These companies will be contacted (“invited”) to contribute to the assessment process. The Invited universe always refers to a specific methodology year.
Research Universe: All companies for which S&P Global S1 is going to perform a Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and produce ESG scores, irrespective of their invitation status. This can include companies that are not part of the Invited Universe. The Research Universe always refers to a specific methodology year.
Companies that are invited but decide not to participate may be assessed by S&P Global based on publicly available information, and the resulting Scores and data may be shared via S&P Global platforms. Participation in the CSA is not a prerequisite for eligibility in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices or S&P Scored & Screened Indices.
Official invitations will be sent out between February and June. Companies may also check their invitation status using the search tool above and visit the CSA Portal to book their participation window at any time.
The 2025 CSA cycle opens on April 1. Companies are able to select a participation window that best meets individual reporting schedules; see CSA timeline and log in to the Sustainability Portal to reserve a spot.
All companies, including the ones which are currently not covered by our CSA Invited Universe, can access the CSA as a Service and get a Public, Confidential or Provisional (based on hypothetical data) CSA Score. In other words, all companies, including individual issuers, asset managers, as well as private equity or private debt funds, can commission a CSA score on themselves, their subsidiaries, portfolio companies or suppliers. CSA as a Service applies the same rigorous methodology as we do for companies in our invited universe.
The Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index tracks the performance of the top 10% of the 2,500 largest companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index that lead the field in terms of sustainability.
The Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America Index tracks the performance of the top 20% of the 600 largest Canadian and United States companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index that lead the field in terms of sustainability.
The Dow Jones Best-in-Class Europe Index tracks the performance of the top 20% of the 600 largest European companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index that lead the field in terms of sustainability.
The Dow Jones Best-in-Class Asia Pacific Index tracks the performance of the top 20% of the 600 largest Australian, Hong Kong, Japanese, Korean, New Zealand and Singaporean companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index that lead the field in terms of sustainability.
The Dow Jones Best-in-Class Emerging Markets Index tracks the performance of the top 10% of the 800 largest Emerging Markets companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index that lead the field in terms of sustainability.
The index tracks the performance of the top 30% of Chilean, Colombian, Mexican and Peruvian listed companies in the S&P MILA Pacific Alliance Composite that lead the field in terms of sustainability.
The Dow Jones Best-in-Class Korea Index is composed of South Korean sustainability leaders as identified through the annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The index represents the top 30% of the largest 200 South Korean companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic, environmental, and social criteria.
The Dow Jones Best-in-Class Australia Index tracks the performance of the top 30% of the 200 listed Australian companies in the S&P/ASX 200 that lead the field in terms of sustainability.
The Dow Jones Best-in-Class Chile Index tracks the performance of the top 40% of the 40 listed Chilean companies in the Bolsa de Santiago’s IPSA Index that lead the field in terms of sustainability.
For the 2025 CSA cycle the following S&P Dow Jones Benchmark Indices were also considered in determining the list of invited companies.
S&P Dow Jones Indices uses the S&P Global ESG Scores as a key component to select companies as constituents for the S&P Scored & Screened Index series. The following indices are among those that have been adapted to create the Scored & Screened index family. The Scored & Screened Indices measure the performance of securities meeting sustainability criteria while maintaining similar overall industry group weights as the original version of the index.
The index captures approximately 70% of global market capitalization; it is constructed as a composite of 7 headline indices, many of which are accepted leaders in their regions. These include the S&P 500® (U.S.), S&P Europe 350, S&P TOPIX 150 (Japan), S&P/TSX 60 (Canada), S&P/ASX All Australian 50, S&P Asia 50 and S&P Latin America 40.
S&P TOPIX 150 represents the large cap universe for Japan.
The S&P Europe 350® consists of 350 leading blue-chip companies drawn from 16 developed European markets.
The S&P 500® is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities.
The index constituents are drawn from eligible companies listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, or JASDAQ exchanges. Constituents represent the large, mid and small-cap components of the Japanese equity markets.
The index is designed to measure the performance of 400 mid-sized U.S. companies.
The S&P SmallCap 600® seeks to measure the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market.
The S&P South Africa Domestic Shareholder Weighted (DSW) Capped Index modifies the S&P South Africa DSW Index to ensure that no single stock weighs more than 10% of the index at each rebalancing.
The below listed indices are also considered for the determination of the CSA invited universe.
The Dow Jones Brookfield Global Infrastructure Index is designed to measure the performance of pure-play infrastructure companies domiciled globally. The index covers all sectors of the infrastructure market.
The Dow Jones Brookfield Global Infrastructure Plus Index is designed to measure the performance of companies from the Dow Jones Brookfield Global Infrastructure Index and the S&P Global Infrastructure Index.
The KOSPI 200 Index is designed to measure the performance of the 200 largest and most liquid stocks listed on the Korea Exchange. It serves as a benchmark for the South Korean equity market.
The index is a comprehensive benchmark that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded large-, mid-, and small-cap companies domiciled in Brazil, but are legally available to foreign investors.
The S&P Colombia BMI is a country subindex of the S&P Global BMI that includes all eligible companies domiciled in Colombia.
A member of the S&P Global BMI series, the S&P Developed BMI is a comprehensive benchmark including stocks from 25 developed markets.
The index is designed to measure the performance of large- and mid-cap securities in developed markets, excluding the U.S. and Korea.
A subindex of the S&P Developed BMI, the S&P EPAC Ex-Korea BMI provides investors exposure to the developed markets within the Europe and Asia Pacific regions excluding Korea.
The S&P Europe BMI is a subset of the S&P Global BMI, our leading global equity index series.
The S&P France BMI is a comprehensive benchmark that is designed to define and measure the investable universe of publicly traded large-, mid-, and small-cap companies domiciled in France, but which are legally available to foreign investors.
Combining the S&P Global LargeCap and S&P Global MidCap indices, the S&P Global LargeMidCap comprises the stocks representing the top 85% of float-adjusted market cap in each developed and emerging country.
The S&P Japan BMI, a sub-index of the S&P Global BMI, our leading global equity index series, is a comprehensive benchmark that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in Japan.
The S&P Kensho Cyber Security Index is designed to measure the performance of companies focused on protecting enterprises and devices from unauthorized access through electronic means.
The S&P Kensho Electric Vehicles Index is designed to measure the performance of companies involved in the electric vehicle sector and the ecosystems supporting it.
The S&P Kensho Future Payments Index is designed to measure the performance of companies involved in providing products or services related to general-purpose platforms that allow consumers to transact using a digital balance.
The S&P Kensho Robotics Index is designed to measure the performance of companies focused on the robotics industry and significant subsystems.
The S&P North America BMI is a broad-based benchmark covering large-, mid- and small-cap Canadian and U.S. stocks.
The S&P United Kingdom BMI is a country subindex of the S&P Global BMI that includes only UK-domiciled companies.
The S&P/ASX 200 is recognized as the institutional investable benchmark in Australia. Index constituents are drawn from eligible companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. The S&P/ASX 200 is designed to measure the performance of the 200 largest index-eligible stocks listed on the ASX by float-adjusted market capitalization.
The S&P/ASX 300 is designed to provide investors with broader exposure to the Australian equity market. The index is liquid and float-adjusted, and it measures up to 300 of Australia’s largest securities by float-adjusted market capitalization. The S&P/ASX 300 index covers the large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap components of the S&P/ASX Index Series.
The S&P/BMV IPC CompMx is designed to serve as a broad benchmark for the Mexican equities market. The index seeks to measure the performance of Mexico-domiciled stocks listed on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores that meet a minimum size and liquidity criteria.
The S&P/BMV Total Mexico Index is designed to serve as a broad benchmark for the Mexican equities market. The index is designed to measure the performance of Mexico-domiciled stocks, including real estate investment trusts (Fideicomiso de Inversión en Bienes Raíces or FIBRAS) and mortgage trusts, that are listed on the BMV and meet certain size and liquidity criteria.
The S&P/BVL Peru General Index is a modified market cap-weighted index that is designed to serve as the broad benchmark for the Peruvian stock market.
The S&P/CLX IGPA (Índice General de Precios y Acciones) is designed to serve as a broad benchmark for the Chile equities market.
The index is designed to measure the performance of the 50 largest, eligible stocks listed on the Main Board (NZSX) of the NZX by float-adjusted market capitalization. The index is float-adjusted, covering approximately 90% of New Zealand equity market capitalization.
The index is the headline index for the Canadian equity market. It is the broadest in the S&P/TSX family and is the basis for multiple sub-indices.
The TOPIX 500 Index is designed to measure the performance of the top 500 companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, representing a broad spectrum of the Japanese equity market. It serves as a benchmark for investors looking to track the performance of large-cap stocks in Japan.
Note: Participation in the CSA is not a prerequisite for eligibility in any indices. Companies in the invited universe, that do not participate in the CSA will be assessed based on public information only.