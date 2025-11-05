The Webcasts page provides recordings of presentations and upcoming webinars relating to the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). These presentations cover matters such as participation timelines, benefits of participation, annual CSA methodology changes, and insights produced through analysis of the CSA data. This page serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders interested in understanding how companies are navigating the complexities of sustainability. We encourage you to engage with the insights provided here to deepen your understanding of the CSA and related sustainability themes.

The CSA is an annual evaluation of sustainability practices for over 12,000 companies worldwide. It facilitates benchmarking of performance based on industry-specific economic, environmental, and social criteria that are pertinent to sustainability-focused investors and essential for corporate success.