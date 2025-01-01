S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
This document, shared in March, provides an overview of the key changes to the assessment criteria for the 2025 CSA, as well as affected industries
This document provides an overview of the CSA’s approach to measuring sustainability performance
This document contains 62 industry-specific approaches that can differ by topic areas covered, as well as by the weights assigned to these topic areas, as they affect different industries to varying extents
Provides companies with information on the rationale and intent behind general and cross-industry questions of the CSA. The CSA Methodology Handbook offers additional details on the structure of each question, definitions used, and references
This guidebook describes the Media & Stakeholder Analysis (MSA) methodology, with information on the scoring approach and decision process to determine MSA impacts
The S&P Global ESG Score is a relative score measuring a company’s performance on and management of ESG risks, opportunities, and impacts compared to their peers within the same industry classification. This methodology document gives an overview of the ESG scoring approach
This document highlights major questionnaire changes made for the 2024 CSA methodology, explains the rationale behind these changes, and provides observations on company performance regarding the new or updated topics
We fully understand that companies are providing us with sensitive information. All data and documents submitted to the S&P Global CSA are treated as confidential as described in our policy
This document describes a set of effective administrative, technical and physical controls which are in place in order to protect S&P Global internal data and non-public customer information, including information and documentation submitted to S&P global as part of its annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment
The official language for the S&P Global CSA is English. Companies are requested to provide supporting documentation in English whenever possible. The Language Policy describes the process when only non-English documents are available