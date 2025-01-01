ON THIS PAGE

View Global: The Sustainability Yearbook
Dave Ernsberger

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Mark Eramo

S&P Global Commodity Insights

领导致辞

值此《可持续发展年鉴（中国版）2025》发布之际，我们回顾了中国企业在不断演变的可持续发展格局中所取得的进展。同时，我们也清醒地意识到，在全球市场波动加剧，以及在实现“2060年碳中和”目标的背景下，中国企业仍然任重而道远。

今年，我们将标普全球Sustainable1与标普全球大宗商品（S&P Global Commodity Insights）进行了整合，旨在以我们在能源转型、清洁技术及碳市场领域的深厚积淀，为客户提供更强大的可持续发展支持。

这一整合还涵盖了一年一度的企业可持续发展评估（CSA），这不仅增强了我们的分析能力，更进一步彰显了我们致力于提供可持续发展领域关键洞察的承诺。

通往碳中和未来的道路充满挑战。气候变化不仅是一个环境问题，更日益成为经济和社会发展的当务之急。在我们共同努力实现这一目标的过程中，必须认识到这条道路是复杂的、多维度的，需要企业、政府和社区的通力协作。向可持续经济转型需要我们重新思考生产和消费方式，投资创新技术，培育具有韧性的供应链。

面对这些挑战，我们为中国企业将可持续发展作为当前运营和未来战略核心原则的决心和韧劲所鼓舞。他们对透明度、责任和创新的承诺，对推动变革和实现成功至关重要。

我们向参与2024年CSA评估的所有中国企业，以及标普全球CSA团队表示衷心感谢。正是你们的辛勤付出和专注投入，使这本年鉴得以问世，并继续为更可持续的未来铺平道路。

感谢你们不断致力于可持续发展，并成为这一重要旅程中的一分子。

此致，

Dave Erbsberger 及 Mark Eramo
标普全球大宗商品联席总裁

