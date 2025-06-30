S&P Global Offerings
The corporate sustainability assessment
The Sustainability Yearbook distinguishes companies within their industries that have each demonstrated strengths in corporate sustainability.
Yearbook members and distinction levels are selected based on their 2024 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Score, which is the S&P Global ESG Score without the inclusion of any modeling approaches. The selection process also reflects exclusion screening criteria. Distinctions are calculated against the top performing company in each industry, and exclusions applied thereafter. Distinction level and Scores are industry specific.
As of January 22, 2025, over 7,690 companies assessed for the 2024 CSA were considered for inclusion in The Sustainability Yearbook 2025. This year, only 780 companies made it into the Sustainability Yearbook.
The S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 will launch on Feb 11, 2025.
More information on the selection process and exclusions is provided below. Find out who made it to the top.
Within each industry, companies with a minimum CSA Score of 60, whose score is within 1% of the industry’s top-performing company.
Within each industry, companies with a CSA Score of at least 57, whose score is within a range of 1% to 5% of the industry’s top-performing company. This distinction is not assigned if no company in the industry achieved a minimum CSA score of 60.
Within each industry, companies with a CSA Score of at least 54, whose score is within a range of 5% to 10% of the industry’s top-performing company. This distinction is not assigned if no company in the industry achieved a minimum CSA score of 60.
The company achieved an improvement in its S&P Global CSA Score of at least five percent and accomplished the strongest improvement in their industry. On the condition that the company is a Yearbook Member and participated in the CSA this year and last year.
Within each industry, companies with a CSA Score of at least 30, ranking within 15% of the industry’s top performing companies by number, and scoring within 30% of the industry’s top performing company.
Companies included in the Sustainability Yearbook 2025 can download their emblems using this tool.
Here is a link to review the other versions of the emblems.
S&P Global has no control over the information on websites linked to company sites, and thus cannot guarantee the accuracy, reliability nor the veracity of this information. All brand names or company names mentioned or shown on these websites are properties of the respective companies.
The selection of companies in The Sustainability Yearbook 2025 is based on the 2024 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).
The underlying universe of companies was determined on January 13, 2025, covering all companies assessed in the 2024 CSA until that date. S&P Global continues to assess companies against the 2024 CSA after January 13, 2025. However, these companies are not eligible for inclusion in The Sustainability Yearbook 2025 with the exception of companies that submitted their CSA before October 12, 2024, and an earlier CSA score publication was delayed for reasons caused by S&P Global.
The Exclusion Screening applied for the Yearbook is aligned with the methodology used for Scored & Screened indices managed by S&P Dow Jones Indices. Learn more about S&P Global Business Involvement Screens and the S&P Scored & Screened Index Series Methodology.
|Screen group
|Screen Name
|Involvement Type
|Level of involvement threshold (Revenue)
|Significant Ownership Threshold
|Consumer Products & Services
|
Tobacco
|
Production
|
>0%
|
>=25%
|
Related Products and Services
|
>=5%
|
N/A
|
Retail and Distribution
|
>=5%
|
N/A
|Defense & Weapons
|
Anti-Personnel Mines
|
Customized Weapons
|
>0%
|
>=25%
|
Related Products and Services
|
>0%
|
>=25%
|
Biological and Chemical Weapons
|
Customized Weapons
|
>0%
|
>=25%
|
Related Products and Services
|
>0%
|
>=25%
|
Blinding Laser Weapons
|
Customized Weapons
|
>0%
|
>=25%
|
Related Products and Services
|
>0%
|
>=25%
|
Cluster Munitions
|
Customized Weapons
|
>0%
|
>=25%
|
Related Products and Services
|
>0%
|
>=25%
|
Depleted Uranium
|
Customized Weapons
|
>0%
|
>=25%
|
Related Products and Services
|
>0%
|
>=25%
|
Incendiary Weapons
|
Customized Weapons
|
>0%
|
>=25%
|
Related Products and Services
|
>0%
|
>=25%
|
Nuclear Weapons
|
Customized Weapons
|
>0%
|
>=25%
|
Related Products and Services
|
>0%
|
>=25%
|
Small Arms
|
Production of Key Components
|
>0%
|
>=25%
|
Production of Small Arms Weapons for Non-Civilian Use
|
>0%
|
>=25%
|
Production of Small Arms Weapons for Civilian Use
|
>0%
|
>=25%
|
Retail and Distribution of Small Arms Weapons
|
>=5%
|
N/A
|
Military Contracting
|
Integral Military Weapons
|
>10%
|
N/A
|
Weapon Related
|
>10%
|
N/A
|Energy & Fossil Fuels
|
Coal
|
Thermal Coal Mining
|
>=5%
|
N/A
|
Thermal Coal
|
Generation
|
>=5%
|
N/A
|
Oil Sands or Tar Sands
|
Extraction and/or Production
|
>=5%
|
N/A
As a prerequisite, a screen based on the S&P Global Media and Stakeholder Analysis (MSA) is applied to determine eligibility for inclusion in The Sustainability Yearbook regardless of the score derived from the CSA. The MSA is based on an examination of media coverage and publicly available stakeholder information provided by RepRisk ESG Business Intelligence and evaluates a company’s response to critical sustainability issues that may arise during the year.
After initial release of the Yearbook, a company’s designation level in the Yearbook may be revoked at the sole discretion of S&P Global if a company receives a severe case rating in MSA process.
S&P Global CSA Scores are based on the assessment of corporate sustainability performance in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Scores are from 0 – 100 (best).
The CSA uses 62 industry-specific questionnaires. The scores should not be used to rank companies across industries and should be reviewed within the context of each CSA industry.
All scores used for initial Yearbook selection reflect the results of S&P Global’s Media & Stakeholder Analysis (MSA) as of January 26, 2025 as well as any exclusions based on companies with a severe case rating in the S&P Global Media and Stakeholder Analysis process.
The most recent S&P Global CSA Scores are available on the S&P Global website https://www.spglobal.com/sustainable1/en/solutions/esg-scores-data. Please also see Important Legal Information.
S&P Global monitors corporate actions throughout the year. For merged companies, the surviving entity will be considered for the Yearbook based on the CSA Score of the company assessed which S&P Global deems to be the surviving entity. If a company is delisted because of a corporate action prior to the end of November, it will no longer be eligible for inclusion in the Sustainability Yearbook, given that the entity no longer exists. Company names and countries are reviewed periodically and updated to the best of S&P Global’s knowledge at the time of publication. Changes occurring after this date may be updated on the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook website.