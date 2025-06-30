The Sustainability Yearbook distinguishes companies within their industries that have each demonstrated strengths in corporate sustainability.



Yearbook members and distinction levels are selected based on their 2024 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Score, which is the S&P Global ESG Score without the inclusion of any modeling approaches. The selection process also reflects exclusion screening criteria. Distinctions are calculated against the top performing company in each industry, and exclusions applied thereafter. Distinction level and Scores are industry specific.



As of January 22, 2025, over 7,690 companies assessed for the 2024 CSA were considered for inclusion in The Sustainability Yearbook 2025. This year, only 780 companies made it into the Sustainability Yearbook.

The S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 will launch on Feb 11, 2025.



More information on the selection process and exclusions is provided below. Find out who made it to the top.