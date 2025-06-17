We encourage all companies included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 to prepare communication materials on their achievement.

Yearbook members are selected based on their score from the S&P Global 2024 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, or CSA Score. This year 7,690 companies assessed in the 2024 CSA were considered for the 2025 Sustainability Yearbook. Only 780 companies, across 62 industries, were among the top performing companies selected for Yearbook inclusion this year.

By downloading and using the Yearbook Emblems you accept the Yearbook Emblem Guidelines.