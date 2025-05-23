The 2025 CSA invites over 12,000 companies to participate. Eligibility of index inclusion (i.e. being in the invited universe) currently only references Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices and selected S&P Scored & Screened Indices (S&P Global 1200 Scored & Screened Index, S&P 500® Scored & Screened Index, S&P Global LargeMidCap Scored & Screened Index, S&P Japan 500 Scored & Screened Index, S&P SmallCap 600 Scored & Screened Index, S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened Index, S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index, S&P China A 300 ESG Tilted Index).

S&P Global is committed to the independence and objectivity of its products and services and has policies in place to help maintain an appropriate separation between the different business units, including S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Sustainable1, which develops the S&P Global ESG Scores. For information on the use of scores in any S&P Global Indices please reach out to index_services@spglobal.com.