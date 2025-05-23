S&P Global Offerings
The 2025 CSA invites over 12,000 companies to participate. Eligibility of index inclusion (i.e. being in the invited universe) currently only references Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices and selected S&P Scored & Screened Indices (S&P Global 1200 Scored & Screened Index, S&P 500® Scored & Screened Index, S&P Global LargeMidCap Scored & Screened Index, S&P Japan 500 Scored & Screened Index, S&P SmallCap 600 Scored & Screened Index, S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened Index, S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index, S&P China A 300 ESG Tilted Index).
S&P Global is committed to the independence and objectivity of its products and services and has policies in place to help maintain an appropriate separation between the different business units, including S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Sustainable1, which develops the S&P Global ESG Scores. For information on the use of scores in any S&P Global Indices please reach out to index_services@spglobal.com.
DJBIC index eligibility is based on market cap. Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) industries are derived from GICS® and used to apply industry-specific methodology and weightings for a company in the annual CSA. Industry classifications are applied at the time of assessment and are based on GICS® classifications as of 11. April 2025 by Standard & Poor’s and MSCI. CSA Industry refers to the industry used for the Corporate Sustainability Assessment. GICS® is a registered trademark of McGraw-Hill Financial Inc. and MSCI Inc. Country classifications are determined by S&P Dow Jones Indices. S&P Global reserves the right to make unannounced corrections to this list to reflect changes in country or industry classification. Company names are provided by S&P Capital IQ Pro.
For insights on the results of your company among its industry peers, register your company's sustainability portal account.
If the company name does not appear in the search, the company is not included in this year’s invited universe.
All companies, including the ones which are currently not covered by our CSA Invited Universe, can access the CSA as a Service and get a Public, Confidential or Provisional (based on hypothetical data) CSA Score. In other words, all companies, including individual issuers, asset managers, as well as private equity or private debt funds, can commission a CSA score on themselves, their subsidiaries, portfolio companies or suppliers. CSA as a Service applies the same rigorous methodology as we do for companies in our invited universe.