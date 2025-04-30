How to pick a Participation Window?

This tutorial explains what to consider when selecting a participation window or deadline extension. Your company’s selected participation window impacts the expected score availability date, which may impact eligibility to be considered for The Sustainability Yearbook.

CSA 2025 timeline overview

Starting in February, companies can reserve a 2-month participation window that best meets their own reporting cycle and project planning needs directly in the Sustainability Portal (subject to quota availability). Book early to ensure your company gets the most convenient window to complete the CSA. The 2025 CSA questionnaire is available for all companies to view as of April 1st, independent of any chosen participation window start date.

To book a window simply log into the Sustainability Portal. Select ‘Frameworks’ in the top navigation and then ‘Response’ under the CSA column. Be sure you are in the ‘Confirmation’ tab, to review available participation options.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Participation windows 2-month windows starting in April. August 18th- October 17th is the last window for Yearbook consideration. Last participation window starts in November. Communication of Results First score release targeted for July. Thereafter continuous release with priority given to earlier submissions.

The questionnaire will not be accessible for prefilling and/or inputting your answers until the start date of your chosen participation window (note: editing also requires a saved Datapoint Confidentiality designation). Select the ‘Start questionnaire’ button in the Portal to get started on or after the participation window start date.

Impact of submission date on eligibility for The Sustainability Yearbook

All companies participating in the CSA can be considered for inclusion in The Sustainability Yearbook 2026, provided they submit the 2025 CSA by the eligibility deadline explained below.

The latest participation window for companies to be considered for inclusion in The Sustainability Yearbook is August 18th- October 17th, with a latest submission date of October 17th (provided that the relevant participation window or deadline extension is available and booked by the company in the Sustainability Portal).

Companies that submit their 2025 CSA after October 17th, or that pick a window starting in or after September, will not be considered for The Sustainability Yearbook 2026.

Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices (DJBICI) invited companies

Results calculated from the CSA are a key component for selecting companies for inclusion in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices (DJBICI) and other S&P Scored & Screened Indices. Please check which index, if any, your company is eligible for on the invited companies look up page. The decision to select companies into indices is made by S&P Global Dow Jones Indices and follows the DJBICI Methodology.

For companies that submit their 2025 CSA by December 31st, 2025, the ESG Research team at S&P Global Sustainable1 will submit a CSA Score based on the company’s active participation in the CSA to S&P Dow Jones Indices for the consideration of the company’s inclusion in any Dow Jones Best-in-Class Index (DJBICI)*. The final participation window for companies to meet this deadline is November – December.

For companies that do not submit their 2025 CSA, the ESG Research team at S&P Global Sustainable1 will submit a CSA Score based solely on the company’s publicly available disclosures to S&P Dow Jones Indices for the consideration of the company’s inclusion in any Dow Jones Best-in-Class Index (DJBICI).

In both cases final CSA Scores will be provided to S&P Dow Jones Indices on March 31st, 2026.

*S&P Global CSA Scores will be licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices for use in the selection of eligible companies into any Dow Jones Best-in-Class Index. S&P Global is committed to the independence and objectivity of its products and services and has policies in place to help maintain an appropriate separation between the different business units, including S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Sustainable1 which develops S&P Global ESG Scores, a key component of which is the S&P Global CSA Score. For further information on the use of scores in any S&P Global indices please reach out to index_services@spglobal.com.