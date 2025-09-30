Companies across sectors are increasingly embedding AI into their systems and products, describing it as a transformative force for efficiency, innovation and decision-making. The rapid deployment of the technology, whether in the form of machine learning or generative AI, has also revealed the environmental and ethical pitfalls that need to be addressed to ensure AI has a positive impact on business and society.

The pros and cons are complex. On the environmental side, AI has the potential to radically improve energy efficiency and resource use, and if applied at scale to carbon-intensive industries, it could help curb greenhouse gas emissions. However, the environmental costs of AI data centers have been well documented, from driving higher emissions to straining local supplies of freshwater. The production and disposal of AI hardware can also worsen electronic waste issues.

AI’s social and ethical effects are not fully understood, S&P Global’s 451 Research recently concluded. While AI has the potential to enhance human cognition and creativity, it can perpetuate existing biases and inequalities because it is trained on historical data. This can lead to discrimination in critical areas such as hiring, lending and law enforcement. Additionally, the displacement of jobs due to automation could threaten economic stability for many workers. AI developers also face criticism around the inaccuracy of generated results. Large language models can produce “hallucinations” — responses that are incorrect or even nonsensical but presented with high confidence.

Addressing these problems is a key challenge for companies using AI internally or to enhance their offerings to the market — particularly those companies using the technology to improve their environmental, social or governance performance. To evaluate how companies are using AI for sustainability and what kind of governance they are implementing, the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) asked two voluntary questions about whether companies have an AI governance policy in place and whether AI is utilized to measure or improve sustainability performance. From the full CSA universe of about 13,000 companies, 1,249 responded about AI governance policies and 1,578 responded about using AI for sustainability performance.

We find that about half (48%) of firms responding about AI governance do not have a dedicated AI policy or one integrated into other policies. Policies at the companies that do have them focus on data privacy and rarely cover issues of bias avoidance or identifying AI-generated content. This trend indicates that companies are embracing AI’s potential to have a positive impact on sustainability issues in business but are not emphasizing the governance needed to limit risk.