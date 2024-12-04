Generative AI has the potential to improve people's lives by streamlining the mundane and quotidian (e.g., reducing customer service waiting times and taking over time-consuming administrative tasks) as well as personalizing a broad range of services (e.g., shopping, travel and leisure). But AI’s most significant societal impact may be in the ways that it materially improves access to and the quality of essential goods and services, including healthcare, education and food.

Healthcare: AI stands to improve services and outcomes at every stage of the healthcare life cycle, including research and innovation, prevention, advanced diagnostics and imaging, treatments, patient experience, recovery, and administration efficiency (see “AI in Healthcare: A Path to Long-term Immunity?” June 2024). AI-enhanced testing and scenario analyses could accelerate new drug discoveries and reduce time to market. Advanced diagnostics using AI can be more effective than the human eye in identifying hidden patterns, leading to earlier and more accurate diagnoses. Surgeries may become more effective and less invasive with AI-assisted advances in robotics and procedures. Patients may experience more personalized care, improved monitoring, reduced errors, quicker recovery, better access to preventive treatments and more streamlined interactions with health insurance providers. Hospital systems may better optimize deployment of medical staff while reducing administrative costs.

AI could also make advanced medical care accessible to previously underserved, low-income and rural communities. AI-assisted telemedicine, for instance, can bring more advanced and higher-quality medical care into geographically isolated medical facilities and households. Virtual consultations with specialists and remote diagnostics free those in need of care from the limitations of local resources and facilities. New and faster drug discovery and reductions in health administration costs can make quality care affordable to a wider cross-section of society.

Education: Generative AI may be most immediately (and negatively) thought of for its ability to write students’ papers. But AI also has vast potential to advance and enhance learning. Lower-income and struggling students are already gaining access to AI-powered tutoring and customized learning programs that provide the type of support once reserved for students with significant financial resources. Teachers should benefit from help developing tailored learning paths and assessments based on their classes' needs, while AI-assisted lesson planning will free up educators’ time to focus on their students, reducing unpaid overtime that can lead to burnout and increased staff turnover. AI can also assist in the development of advanced training materials, such as simulations, to better prepare individuals for careers requiring specialized skills.

Food: Genetic modification has been used for years to improve the taste, appearance and other qualities of agricultural products, including fruits, vegetables and grains. Synthetic biology (synbio) powered by AI will expand the creation and modification of organisms, including those central to the global food supply (see “Artificial Intelligence Powering Synthetic Biology: The Fundamentals,” June 2024). Synbio techniques can be used to directly alter plant and animal DNA, providing greater flexibility in creating new traits. Food technology companies are increasingly focused on improving food and water safety, nutrition levels, and resilience to complex climate conditions, aligning them with some of the UN’s sustainable development goals. AI’s growing role in this field should improve scalability and could ultimately help reduce world hunger, food costs and production time.

As with all aspects of AI integration, stakeholders must also carefully consider risks that could lead to negative outcomes for segments of society. In healthcare, for instance, there are legitimate concerns over data protection, inherent algorithmic biases, medical decision-making transparency and accountability. In education, there are concerns about the reliability of information accessed through AI, that overreliance on technology could inhibit independent thought and that AI could reinforce existing biases. There are also wider risks to using AI-enabled shortcuts to obtain knowledge. Indeed, it is often the journey of learning — asking questions and seeking answers — that assists in the absorption and contextualization of knowledge and builds learning skillsets. For the food industry, the introduction of new edible organisms might lead to unintended novel allergies or intolerances, potentially resulting in collateral effects on animal and human health that are difficult to foresee.

Although AI integration could vastly expand and democratize the provision of important quality-of-life services to underserved communities, particularly in the long term, we must also consider distributional effects. For example, will the use of AI widen the existing gaps between those with and without access?