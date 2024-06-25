What is synthetic biology and why does it matter?

Genetic manipulation's history can be traced back thousands of years through farmers and agriculturalists who have used selective breeding to foster desirable traits in crops and animals. More recently, in the 1850s and 1860s, many of the rules that underpin our knowledge of genetics were codified when Gregor Mendel's experiments with pea plants established a code of genetic inheritance known as the laws of Mendelian inheritance.



Synbio, which traces its history back just a few decades, changes the paradigm of genetic manipulation by enabling for the direct alteration of DNA through gene editing and the application of engineering principles. This enables more radical change, accelerates the process of creating new traits in existing organisms, and (for the first time) allows for the creation of completely new organisms.

These new abilities open the door to reengineering of the natural world, creating massive and wide-ranging opportunities for beneficial innovation. White blood cells could be tweaked to seek out and kill specific cell mutations, such as cancer. Organisms that eat atmospheric carbon could be tailored to help arrest climate change. And any number of innovations in crops and foods could improve health, reduce food vulnerability, and lower production costs.

Yet, synbio also comes with significant risks to be managed. Putting aside Frankenstein stories (though the risk of unintended consequences is real, as are similar risks from creations by malevolent actors) the world may have to come to grips with longer-lived populations, unintended ecological consequences, and disruption to long-established industries.