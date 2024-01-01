Director, AI Research Specialist

Miriam Fernández is a Director in the Analytical Innovation team at S&P Global Ratings, based in Madrid. Her focus is on AI research. She co-leads the Artificial Intelligence insights laboratory (www.spglobal.ai) and has authored several articles published on the website. She also co-hosts the AI Insights podcast. Miriam’s professional background is in the financial services sector, and she was previously a rating analyst covering European banks.

Before joining S&P Global, Miriam was a credit risk analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where she covered European financial institutions.

Miriam received a bachelor's degree in Business Management and Finance from the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, and a master’s degree in Finance and Enterprise Valuation from CUNEF, Madrid.