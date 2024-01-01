Associate Director, Credit Analysis

Michelle Keferstein is an Associate Director in the Sovereign and International Public Finance Practice in Frankfurt. She joined S&P Global Ratings in 2019 and covers a diverse portfolio of sovereign, government-related and international public finance ratings in Central and Eastern Europe. Michelle is leading the internal global cyber and AI efforts for both international public finance and sovereign ratings.

Before joining S&P Global Ratings, Michelle worked as an economist for the pan-European association of plastics producers. Michelle holds a bachelor’s degree in International Business Administration from Frankfurt School of Finance and Management and a master’s degree in International Economics and Economic Policy from Johann Wolfgang Goethe University.