AI will become increasingly transformative over longer time frames due to the technology’s advancing maturity, humanity’s growing expertise in effective implementation and the regulatory landscape’s increasing clarity. Collaborative intelligence, a framework in which humans and AI work together, should notably increase.

In creative industries, AI will assist humans by generating ideas, drafts and prototypes. Architects, for example, could use AI-driven design software to explore innovative building designs that incorporate complex environmental and structural factors, leveraging datasets that encompass architectural history, art, design, materials science and weather patterns.

Autonomous systems

AI will support autonomous systems that transform industries. Autonomous vehicles will revolutionize transportation and logistics, reducing the need for human drivers and increasing efficiency. In agriculture, AI-powered robots with computer vision and sensors to detect air pressure, moisture, color and light could oversee planting, crop monitoring and harvesting, increasing productivity and sustainability. Challenges will include cost-effectiveness, which must surpass that of human labor to justify adoption.

Predictive maintenance

Manufacturing and heavy industries will benefit from AI-enabled predictive maintenance. AI will analyze data from sensors embedded in machinery to predict when maintenance is required, preventing costly breakdowns and minimizing downtime. This capability requires AI’s data processing and pattern recognition abilities, coupled with digital telemetry systems to detect acoustic, visual and even olfactory signals.

Autonomous data analysis

In fields such as finance and research, AI-driven data analysis is already indispensable. AI systems can sift through vast amounts of data, identify trends and generate insights with speed and accuracy far beyond human capacity. This capability will be increasingly crucial for making informed decisions in dynamic environments and will enable a better understanding of the world around us, including risks such as climate change, the energy crisis and geopolitical dynamics.

Shifting labor dynamics

Advancements in the capabilities of AI systems and the dynamics of their integration with human labor will necessitate broader rethinking to understand the adaptations required of both AI and human work paradigms to improve cooperation.

Humans, for instance, outperform machines in relational tasks such as comprehensive (verbal and nonverbal) communication and, at least to date, innovation. Thus, in a framework of human-AI mutualism, we expect the balance of such tasks to fall to humans, while many data analysis and computational tasks will fall to AI. This may require workforce education in interpersonal skills such as emotional intelligence, empathy and clarity of communication. Humans will also need better human-to-AI communication skills, such as prompt engineering, and a deeper understanding of AI operational requirements.

Consider a typical customer service scenario: A customer is unsatisfied with the quality of goods received. In a world where AI and humans work together, required skills include understanding the customer’s problem (human), analyzing possible solutions (AI), relaying options with empathy to address the customer’s emotional and social needs (human), and executing a course of action to address functional needs (AI).

Leadership and the workplace of choice

Leadership in an AI-augmented world will evolve as workers look to their leaders for vision, systems thinking, and the ability to both analyze (extrapolate trends using context, qualitative judgments and data-driven insights) and synthesize (understand the interoperability of moving parts and connection to a greater whole). As leaders will manage humans and AI systems together, the importance of these abilities cannot be overstated.

Analytical functions will become more crucial as AI adoption takes hold, requiring leaders to adapt to increasing customization and diversification of product offerings, as well as to the interplay of skilled workers and AI systems required to deliver those products. An understanding of synthesis will be critical as many traditional work functions and systems become intersecting, looping and chained processes in increasingly complex designs.

Such complexity will likely change what humans demand of their workplaces. Traditional compensation schemes such as salary and variable pay will likely be augmented by purpose, culture and fit as an increasing proportion of tasks allocated to human workers will require distinctly human capabilities, such as emotional and social engagement. Organizations must recognize that their brand represents not only their product or service offerings or standard of quality to customers but also a workplace of choice for employees. Workplaces will need to earn their employees’ business, especially as employees’ nuanced personalities and skills become features in the workplace itself, as much of the labor characterized by homogeneity becomes the province of AI systems.