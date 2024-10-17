S&P Global Offerings
Volume 8 – 4 December 2024
In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, AI is a transformative force revolutionizing business, the economy and society. American educator Nicholas Murray Butler famously divided society into three groups: those who make things happen, those who watch things happen and those who have no notion of what is happening. The disruption created by AI and generative AI presents an opportunity for leaders to drive innovation and solidify their position among those making things happen.
AI, often perceived as an overnight success, is the result of decades of development. This technology presents opportunities and risks, stemming from its core capabilities and diverse applications across industries. As innovation accelerates, our understanding of AI’s potential and implications continues to evolve.
At S&P Global, our mission is to Accelerate Progress as our world undergoes transition and systems become increasingly complex. We push beyond expectations and uncover insights to help companies, governments and individuals make an impact on tomorrow. In this volume of Look Forward, we aim to offer a balanced look at AI complexity, highlighting the opportunities and risks in three parts: AI and labor, AI and energy, and AI and society.
AI and labor: The integration of AI into the workforce is reshaping the nature of work itself. From automating routine tasks to enhancing decision-making processes, AI enables businesses to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and productivity. While this technological advancement raises concerns regarding job displacement, it also opens new opportunities for reskilling and upskilling the workforce, fostering a more dynamic and adaptable labor market.
AI and energy: The energy sector is undergoing a significant transformation. Barring innovations in the energy space, AI’s impact on datacenter and power demands could cause significant disruption to the grid in an otherwise generally resilient sector. However, this concern does not eclipse AI’s ability to facilitate positive transformation in the sector. By optimizing energy consumption, predicting maintenance needs and integrating renewable energy sources, AI can play a pivotal role in creating a more sustainable and resilient energy infrastructure. These advancements may contribute to reducing carbon footprints and pave the way for innovative solutions to global energy challenges.
AI and society: Beyond the realms of business and energy, AI's emerging impact on society is profound and far-reaching. From healthcare to education, AI is enhancing quality of life by providing personalized and efficient services. As we embrace these advancements, it is crucial to address ethical considerations and ensure AI is developed and deployed in a manner that promotes fairness, transparency and inclusivity.
As we delve into AI's transformative power, we invite you to join us in understanding how this remarkable technology is shaping our present and future. Together, we can harness AI’s potential to drive innovation and Accelerate Progress, creating a just, fair and equitable world for all.
S&P Global
Chief Digital Solutions Officer, S&P Global
S&P Global
Chief Digital Solutions Officer, S&P Global
S&P Global
Head of EssentialTech COE and Innovation, S&P Global
S&P Global
Head of Content and Digital Marketing
S&P Global Ratings
Director, AI Research Specialist
S&P Global Ratings
Director, Ratings Research and Development
S&P Global Ratings
Associate Director, Credit Analysis
S&P Global Ratings
Chief Innovation Officer
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Research Director
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Associate Director, North American Power and Renewables
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Research Director
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Principal Research Analyst
S&P Global Ratings
Director, Global Social Specialist, Sustainability Research
Lead Editor
Matt Tompkins, Senior Editor
Project Manager
Meha Dave, Associate, Project Execution Lead, New Product and Analytical Innovation
Copy Editors
Mary Brown, Editor
Ellen White, Editor
Head of Editorial, Design & Publishing Team
Ken Fredman
Content Strategy
Nathan Hunt, Head of Content and Digital Marketing
Kyle May, Enterprise Content Marketing Lead
Communications
Roger Cabrerra, Associate Director, Corporate Communications
Christopher Krantz, Global Head of Communications, Ratings and S1 Corporate Communications
Website Development
Kurt Burger, Marketing Specialist
Social Outreach
Camille McManus, Marketing Specialist
Designer
Cat VanVliet, Associate Director, Data Visualization