Unlike foundation models, more traditional AI deep learning models that use algorithms, such as recurrent neural networks and convolutional neural networks, have a narrow scope and are used for specific cases. For example, a manufacturing company might deploy AI with deep learning computer vision systems for warehouse stock control. The use cases for foundation models are broader since they are trained on large and diverse datasets. This doesn't necessarily benefit the quality of the output. However, foundation models can be more closely aligned with specific use-cases, if humans fine-tune models or create greater specificity in instructing them.

Companies have only recently begun large-scale productization of these models. We estimate that the generative AI market will expand at a compound annual growth rate of 58% between 2023 and 2028, reaching $36.4 billion by the end of 2028. The foundation model segment, which we forecast will likely generate revenue of $11.4 billion by 2028, will remain relatively consolidated due to the significant resources and budget required to pre-train models that can keep up with leading foundation models. This creates significant entry barriers and means that large technology companies, which already possess substantial computational resources, will account for a large share of the foundation model market. Most startups will build on these models, for example by adding services or providing additional training to optimize their performance.

The dominance of tech giants will be slightly offset by regional foundation models that are trained on local languages and context, such as Abu Dhabi's Falcon, an open-source LLM. The advance of regional foundation models partly results from a political drive to build domestic technology industries in countries outside the US, but it also reflects concerns about potential for bias if data collection and human review were to occur solely in the US.

The power of prompt engineering Prompt engineering is about communicating orders or inputs in a way that enables a foundation model to work. Providing accurate and valuable prompts, usually in text form, is vital because it directly affects the quality of the model's output. For instance, a high-quality prompt usually includes information about the role the AI model should adopt when providing an answer. Prompts should focus on two things: a detailed, clear, specific explanation of the task; and context, including the required format and length. According to the International Monetary Fund, the merits of prompt engineering are manifold — notably, enhancing the accuracy of the generated text, exercising some degree of control over the output and, crucially, mitigating inherent bias.

Key risks of generative AI and foundation models

Generative AI powered by foundation models can have great potential, but risks and limitations require a human-in-the-loop approach. Some of the most common potential risks of foundation models are:

Hallucinations: The ability of foundation models to provide fictitious responses, which can result from a lack of context when prompting, biases in the training data, and low-quality training data, among other causes.

Output inaccuracies, including outdated and limited information: Foundation models' current architectures mean they are susceptible to inaccuracy, but this can be mitigated by adding deterministic controls, such as vector databases, that ground the response in real data.

Misuse: The malicious use of AI, including the generation of deepfake images or videos, or generative AI-powered cyber-attacks.

Biased responses: Outputs that could be discriminatory or unfair because the data that trains the foundation model contains human biases (gender, political, racial, etc.), the training data is not updated regularly, or it's simply not diversified enough. Other concerns about bias could be related to the entities behind the model. For example, companies or governments may decide to reflect their cultural sensitivities in a model, which could lead to biases.

Lack of transparency: Humans’ inability to explain how the model arrived at a specific solution or to replicate the model's response.

Intellectual property concerns: The possibility that models might produce outcomes that resemble existing content, which could lead to copyright violations. A precedent in the U.S. suggests that machine-generated content cannot be protected by a patent or copyright because it wasn't created by a human.

Data privacy: Concerns that sensitive information can leak into externally available models.

Infrastructure demands: Generative AI is associated with significant computational and network resource demands, which increase infrastructure spending and dampen sustainability efforts.

Copyright infringement: Multiple lawsuits in the U.S. focus on copyright infringement because of the allegedly unlawful use of media to train foundation models. The model builders claim fair use, but copyright owners, such as Getty, disagree.

Sovereigns and companies need effective and flexible governance frameworks to build trustworthy AI

As Professor Melvin Kranzberg said in 1986, "technology is neither good nor bad; nor is it neutral." This statement is particularly relevant in the case of AI. The rapid development of AI has not yet been matched with a commensurate level of oversight, be it at a supranational, national or company level. But things are changing, albeit slowly.

On the national and regional level, several AI regulations are in the making, such as the EU AI Act, a framework due to be finalized by the end of 2023. Similar regulations are being developed in the US and Asia. In addition, the development of generative AI has led to new guidance, including the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's recently published "G7 Hiroshima Process on Generative Artificial Intelligence."

Policymakers and companies must build trustworthy AI frameworks to manage risks and other potential pitfalls that we may not even be aware of — hence the need for a flexible approach. Regulations and guidelines on AI governance, though they will likely differ around the world, will determine the rules of the game.

Outside a business context, the rise of generative AI and its potential ubiquity offer great possibilities to help solve problems such as climate change, world hunger, diseases, education inequality, income inequality, and the energy transition. For example, technological advancements could boost quantum technology and allow for "digital experiments" of physical processes, such as nuclear power generation. The potential for good is virtually limitless, but so is the potential for harmful consequences, intended or otherwise. That's why generative AI requires a solid, human-led, regulated ecosystem to ensure its highly disruptive nature leads to positive outcomes.

Related research

External research