The annual Climate Week NYC gathering took place Sept. 21-28, drawing attendees from the private sector, governments, nonprofits and the climate community at large.

The nonprofit Climate Group organizes Climate Week NYC in partnership with the UN General Assembly and the City of New York, and 2025's events focused on 10 broad topics nder the banner theme “Power On”: energy, environmental justice, finance, food, health, heavy industry, nature, policy, sustainable living, and transport.

Started in 2009, this event convenes business leaders in New York City each year while government leaders and nongovernmental organizations are in the city for UN General Assembly meetings. This means many decision-makers from the public and private sectors are in town at a key moment, less than two months before COP, the UN’s annual Climate Change Conference of the Parties. In 2025, COP30 will take place in Belém, Brazil, on Nov. 10–21.

More Climate Week events are popping up all around the world. Washington, DC hosted its first-ever climate week in 2025. London Climate Action Week more than doubled in size in 2025 compared to the previous year, according to Reuters. And so far in 2025, other climate weeks around the world have been hosted in locations including Brazil, Ethiopia, Panama, Australia and Thailand. Below, we outline five key takeaways from Climate Week NYC that we expect to inform corporate decision-making over the rest of the year and beyond.