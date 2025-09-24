Water, water everywhere in Climate Week NYC conversations

In today’s special episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast, we sit down on the sidelines of Climate Week NYC for an interview with CDP CEO Sherry Madera.

CDP is a global nonprofit that runs an independent environmental disclosure system for companies, capital markets, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts.

Sherry says that at Climate Week NYC this year, water is front and center in many conversations, especially as companies build water-intensive data centers to address growing AI demand.

“There has been a 100% increase in the interest and demand and the requests for data on biodiversity and on water in particular,” she says.

