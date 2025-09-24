Water, water everywhere in Climate Week NYC conversations

S&P Global Offerings
24 Sept, 2025
In today’s special episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast, we sit down on the sidelines of Climate Week NYC for an interview with CDP CEO Sherry Madera.
CDP is a global nonprofit that runs an independent environmental disclosure system for companies, capital markets, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts.
Sherry says that at Climate Week NYC this year, water is front and center in many conversations, especially as companies build water-intensive data centers to address growing AI demand.
“There has been a 100% increase in the interest and demand and the requests for data on biodiversity and on water in particular,” she says.
Listen to our coverage from Climate Week NYC 2025 here: Kicking off Climate Week NYC in a fragmented global landscape | S&P Global
And here: Climate Week, meet Fashion Week
Listen to our 2024 interview with Sherry here: CDP CEO talks climate, nature and the future of sustainability disclosure | S&P Global
Learn more about S&P Global Sustainable1's Nature & Biodiversity dataset here.
We'll be back with podcast interviews from Climate Week NYC throughout the week — including our coverage from The Nest Climate Campus, where the All Things Sustainable podcast is an official media partner. You can register free to attend here.
This piece was published by S&P Global Sustainable1 and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.
