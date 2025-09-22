Kicking off Climate Week NYC in a fragmented global landscape

Climate Week NYC 2025 is under way, and we're kicking off our special podcast coverage speaking to Peter Bakker, CEO of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

WBCSD is a global network of more than 250 companies focused on integrating climate, nature and equity action into corporate strategies, operating plans and decision-making. WBCSD is celebrating its 30th anniversary at Climate Week NYC in 2025, at a time when many US companies are reevaluating their approach to sustainability. "Clearly in North America at the moment, the conversation has to be an economic conversation: What is the business case? Why do investments in this space make sense?" Peter says.

These discussions very look different in other parts of the world, and Peter says the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties known as COP30 will be the "true test" of whether multilateralism can help advance global climate solutions, or whether the world takes an increasingly fragmented, regional approach.

Regardless, he says corporate boards need to understand the physical risks in their supply chains and pursue both adaptation and mitigation strategies.

"This is not a midcentury issue — this is in the next five to 10 years," Peter says. "That will lead to much more focus on resilience and adaptation. However, the reality is there is no adaptation plan for a 3-degree world ... That means it remains of the highest priority to continue to put pressure on emission reductions."

This piece was published by S&P Global Sustainable1 and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.