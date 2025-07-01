Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Featured Insights

Featured Solution

Datacenter Growth and Energy Demand

Discover the complexities and opportunities of accelerated datacenter growth on energy demand.
Explore More

Featured Infograhpic

Nuclear bolsters top US hyperscalers' clean energy portfolio, now over 84 GW

Balancing out power-intensive global operations and decarbonization commitments amid rapid, AI-fueled expansion, the top four US hyperscalers continue to drive the corporate-tied clean energy market, accounting for more than 61% of the total tracked by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Overall, Amazon.com Inc., Google (Alphabet Inc.), Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. have accumulated a combined clean energy portfolio of more than 84 GW across 29 world markets. Even when discarding the Microsoft-Brookfield Renewable Corp. deal — which involves renewable capacity across the US and Europe, but without a disclosed split — US-based capacity makes up at least 64% of the tracked contracted total for the group of four. Attributing the totality of the Microsoft-Brookfield deal to US projects brings the figure to 77%.

The Take

Clean energy contracted by the top four US hyperscalers — Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft — makes up most of the total tracked for the technology and web services category, which itself accounts for the bulk of US corporate procurement.

Read the Full Article

SNL Image

Datacenter Insights from S&P Global Ratings

Artificial Intelligence Insights

Gain insights into artificial intelligence (AI) trends and its transformative impact with AI fundamentals, AI applications, and AI governance and regulations.
Explore More

Related Events & Webinars

Explore more Technology & Innovation Insights