TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
Discover how datacenters are evolving at the crossroads of AI and energy, where rising demand from powerful models is driving innovation in infrastructure and sustainability.
Balancing out power-intensive global operations and decarbonization commitments amid rapid, AI-fueled expansion, the top four US hyperscalers continue to drive the corporate-tied clean energy market, accounting for more than 61% of the total tracked by S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Overall, Amazon.com Inc., Google (Alphabet Inc.), Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. have accumulated a combined clean energy portfolio of more than 84 GW across 29 world markets. Even when discarding the Microsoft-Brookfield Renewable Corp. deal — which involves renewable capacity across the US and Europe, but without a disclosed split — US-based capacity makes up at least 64% of the tracked contracted total for the group of four. Attributing the totality of the Microsoft-Brookfield deal to US projects brings the figure to 77%.
The Take
Clean energy contracted by the top four US hyperscalers — Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft — makes up most of the total tracked for the technology and web services category, which itself accounts for the bulk of US corporate procurement.