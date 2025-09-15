Beneath_the_surface_Water_stress_in_data_centers

Most existing DCs, which mainly serve cloud computing and storage, use water-cooled chillers (worst WUE shown in chart 5). Evaporative cooling is more energy efficient than air cooling, but it requires large amounts of water and is the main source of water consumption for existing DCs. Despite the rapid build-out of new DCs, such older facilities form the backbone of the industry.

DC scale influences water consumption. According to the IEA 2025 Energy and AI Report, the share of cooling system energy usage as a share of total energy consumption ranges from approximately 7% for efficient hyperscale DCs to over 30% for less efficient enterprise DCs. Currently, about half of hyperscale DCs utilize airside economizers with water-cooled chillers, which have the second-best WUE according to the US Data Center Energy Usage Report.



DCs and water stress: Not currently a material credit risk, but may present as a long-term business consideration

Low costs of water, relative to other operating expenditures, and greater reliance on air-cooling severely limit the financial materiality of water management. The US Environmental Protection Agency in its WaterSense reports estimates that the average cost per 1,000 gallons (3.785 cubic meters) of water withdrawn was $5.56 for commercial users in 2023. In many countries, costs are even lower. A DC with an installed capacity of about 5 MW (usually up to 3,000 square meters), that uses over 1 billion gallons (3.8 million cubic meters) annually — comparable to a beverage company with $500 million in revenue — might pay single-digit millions annually, or less than 1% of its revenue.

Generally, the cost of alternative water supplies, such as recycled, desalinated or seawater supply, is significantly higher than that of traditional sources given the greater treatment requirements and infrastructure investment. However, the limited number of cases of business interruption due to restricted water access and low costs of water, even from alternative supplies, relative to other operating expenditures, limit the credit risk associated with DC water stress exposure.



Increasing water scarcity and stakeholder awareness may impair long-term growth

DCs in areas with higher water stress face increased risk of community pushback, which can lead to loss of social license to build or operate. This was the case with Google’s planned $200 million DC in Chile, a country that has had a severe drought for the past decade. The plaintiff, in a court decision that halted construction in Cerillos, Santiago, was the local community surrounding the planned DC. Such incidents could become more commonplace in the next decade. However, the financial impact of climate-related litigation on companies remains difficult to measure (see Climate Litigation: Assessing Potential Impacts Remains Complex).

DC operators that are not proactively managing water-related risks could face reputational damage, operational interruption and profitability decline, if regulations tighten in the coming decade. DC operators can mitigate such risks by adopting measures outlined in the prior section, including using alternative water sources, strategic siting of assets and advanced cooling methods that increase both water and energy efficiency. In doing so, they could reap both operational efficiency and financial performance gains.

Examples of recent regulatory developments related to DC water use:

In 2026, the European Commission expects to roll out regulation that requires DC operators to set minimum performance standards to curb water usage. In terms of reporting, the Delegated Regulation 2024/1364 set reporting requirements for DCs, specifically WUE metrics.

Singapore will require DC operators to gradually increase the overall operating temperatures of their facilities to 26 degrees C or higher to reduce the demand for cooling and lower power consumption.

In the US, southern Nevada’s local building codes and ordinances have banned the use of evaporative cooling in all new developments due to the state’s high water stress. Meanwhile, California Assembly Bill (AB) 93 would, if passed, mandate energy and water use reporting when applying for or renewing business licenses. It would allow local jurisdictions to impose water efficiency standards as conditions for licenses.

According to the IEA's 2025 Energy and AI report, China is the only country that has incorporated WUE performance standards into its DC building code.



Looking forward

As the DC industry continues to grow, water stress exposure will remain a concern alongside land and energy availability. By the 2050s, about 45% of DCs globally are projected to have high exposure to water stress, up from 43% in the 2020s. Water consumption is expected to rise, but at limited absolute levels compared with other industries. To avoid water stress exposure, planned DCs can consider strategic siting of assets while existing DCs can adopt measures such as using alternative water sources or conversion of DC cooling type. This research does not suggest that DCs in non-water-stressed areas and that have low site water use efficiency are inherently state of the art. However, the low costs of water relative to other operating expenditures, along with a greater reliance on air cooling, significantly limit the credit materiality of water risks. For this reason, and due to focus on other site development factors — such as land and energy availability — water stress can sometimes be overlooked. Therefore, the research underscores the importance of considering water in the site selection of planned DCs and in the adaptation efforts of existing ones.

Appendix

Data and approach: Assessing DC water stress exposure

Shared Socioeconomic Pathways defined

Shared Socioeconomic Pathways (SSPs) are a set of scenarios for projected greenhouse gas emissions and temperature changes. They incorporate broad changes in socioeconomic systems, including population growth, economic growth, resource availability, and technological developments. This research uses the two following SSPs:

SSP2-4.5 , a moderate emissions scenario, is consistent with a future with relatively ambitious emissions reductions but where social, economic, and technological trends don't deviate significantly from historical patterns. This scenario is close to countries' current pledges but falls short of the Paris Agreement's aim of limiting the global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees C, with a projected increase of 2.0 degrees C (1.6 degrees C-2.5 degrees C) by 2050 or 2.7 degrees C (2.1 degrees C-3.5 degrees C) by the end of the century.

SSP3-7.0, a moderate-to-high emissions scenario, is akin to a slow transition, in which countries increasingly focus on domestic or regional issues, with slower economic development and lower population growth. A low international priority for addressing environmental concerns leads to rapid environmental degradation in some regions. This SSP projects a global temperature increase of 2.1 degrees C (1.7 degrees C-2.6 degrees C) by 2050 or 3.6 degrees C (2.8 degrees C-4.6 degrees C) by the end of the century.

Scenarios allow comparison of multiple potential exposures

Many physical risks of climate change will materialize regardless of current government policies, given the lock-in effect of historical greenhouse gas emissions. This is particularly the case for timepoints before the midcentury (see the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's Sixth Assessment Report: Summary For Policymakers). Countries’ current commitments, if met, align with a global temperature increase of 2.4 degrees C to 2.6 degrees C by 2100, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. This is similar to SSP2-4.5. Using a range of scenarios helps us understand the likely transmission channels of credit risk and the potential impact on credit quality (see “Scenarios Show Potential Ways Climate Change Affects Creditworthiness,” July 25, 2024).

In this research, we consider companies’ exposures to climate hazards primarily using SSP3-7.0 through to the 2050s given this lock-in effect and inherent challenges and uncertainties associated with long-term projections. Because of these uncertainties, we applied the other SSPs to describe a broader range of possible outcomes, where appropriate.