How these key summer events set the scene for COP30 in Brazil

On this podcast, we bring you coverage of sustainability events around the world. This summer, there have been several big events taking place across Europe that will shape sustainability discussions in the remainder of 2025. So in this episode, we're bringing you coverage and highlights from 4 prominent ones.



Lindsey Hall: Our coverage will hop from the south of France with the 2025 United Nations Ocean Conference, took place in Nice from June 9 to 13. We'll then head to the city of Bonn in Germany, which held key climate meetings June 16 to 26. Then it's over to London. The city hosted London Climate Action Week June 21 to 29. We'll finish this whistle-stop tour in Sevilla, Spain, where the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development took place June 30 to July 3.



To help us understand some key outcomes from all of these events, today, we'll be talking to 2 guests who attended some of them. Beth Burks is Director on the Sustainable Finance Markets team at S&P Global Ratings; and Tom Beloe is Director of the Sustainable Finance Hub at the UN Development Programme, or UNDP. As we'll hear, a key theme across all these events is the role of multilateralism, in other words, countries working together toward common goals. This is no easy feat in the best of times and a special challenge in the current volatile geopolitical environment.



Across these events, we'll also hear about the rising role that the private sector plays in working together with government actors to find solutions to sustainability challenges. Those include climate change, nature loss and the topic of the first event we're talking about today, the 2025 UN Ocean Conference. This is the third such conference and was co-hosted by the governments of France and Costa Rica. And the goal of this gathering was to catalyze urgent action to conserve and sustainably use the ocean, seas and marine resources.



In his opening remarks, UN Secretary General António Guterres urged countries to come forward with bold pledges. He said, "We live in an age of turmoil, but the resolve I see here gives me hope, hope that we can turn the tide."



Lindsey Hall: I really do. France's President, Emmanuel Macron, also spoke at the opening ceremony. He called for a revitalization of multilateralism that mobilizes all actors, including world leaders as well as scientists. And the event did bring together many different stakeholders. Dozens of heads of state and government attended, along with 15,000 participants that included scientists, private sector representatives, youth representatives, civil society, indigenous peoples and local communities.



Esther Whieldon: Okay. So what were some of the key outcomes of the event?



Lindsey Hall: Well, I'll highlight just a couple and also a few new acronyms. The conference resulted in progress toward the Marine Biodiversity Treaty. According to the UN, during the conference, another 19 states ratified this agreement and another 20 signed it. That brings the total number of signatures to 136 and ratifications to 50 states plus the European Union. 10 more ratifications are needed for the agreement to enter into force.



Esther Whieldon: And what exactly is in this treaty?



Lindsey Hall: Well, in technical terms, it's an agreement under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction. That's a mouthful, but it's called the BBNJ Agreement for short. And the BBNJ Agreement was adopted 2 years ago in June 2023. It's an important legal instrument to protect marine life and ecosystems in the 2/3 of the ocean that lie beyond any country's jurisdiction.



Another outcome from Nice, the Nice Ocean Action Plan. This is a 2-part framework. Part 1, more than 170 countries adopted a declaration that commits to urgent action to conserve and sustainably use the ocean. That political declaration is called: Our ocean, our future: united for urgent action. And it calls for concrete steps to expand marine protected areas, decarbonize maritime transport, combat marine pollution and mobilize finance for vulnerable coastal and island nations, among other things.



Part 2 of this Nice Ocean Action Plan is that we saw more than 800 voluntary commitments come out since the previous Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal in 2022. For example, during the conference, the European Commission announced a EUR 1 billion investment to support ocean conservation, science and sustainable fishing that's part of its Ocean Pact. As another example, a group of UN agencies and global partners launched an effort called One Ocean Finance, which aims to unlock billions of dollars in new financing from ocean-dependent industries and blue economy sectors, and there were many, many more commitments.



Esther Whieldon: Sounds like we'll have plenty to cover on this podcast on that topic. So Lindsey, what's next on the ocean front?



Lindsey Hall: I see what you did there. Well, a lot of people are looking ahead to COP30, the UN's big climate conference that takes place in Belém, Brazil in November. The Ocean Conference Secretary General said in a closing statement that the momentum from Nice needs to carry forward to COP30, global and regional ocean forums and national decision-making and translate into decisive national action.



And then looking further ahead, the fourth UN Ocean Conference will be co-hosted by Chile and the Republic of Korea in 2028. Now this isn't the only event that sets the scene for COP30. As we'll hear from today's first guest, the annual climate conference in Bonn is something of a dress rehearsal for COP each year. I spoke with our colleague, Beth Burks, who is fresh back from attending several of the events we're covering today, including Bonn. For 10 days in June, more than 5,000 government delegates and stakeholders gathered for these June climate meetings, which are formerly called the 62nd session of the Subsidiary Bodies or SB62.



As Beth will explain, these meetings build on outcomes from COP29, the UN Climate Conference that took place in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2024, and they lay the groundwork for COP30. We'll also hear today about the UNFCCC, that's the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change; the IPCC, that's the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. And Beth mentions the Glasgow COP. That's the Conference of the Parties that took place in Scotland in 2021.



Okay. Here's Beth, who starts off by explaining her role.



Beth Burks: I'm Beth Burks. I work as a Director on the Sustainable Finance Markets team at S&P Global Ratings, so part of the credit rating agency. But we also provide second-party opinions for the sustainable debt market. So you can think green bonds and the like. And we also provide external reviews of climate transitions that entities are looking to undertake, so their transition plans.



But I also wear a second hat, I'm Vice Chair on the Global Energy and Environment Commission for the International Chamber of Commerce. And so through that, I take part in the United Nations climate COPs and represent and follow quite closely the climate finance negotiations and all things finance when it comes to COP.



Lindsey Hall: And I understand that over the past month or so, you've had a really busy schedule attending some really key events that help shape the sustainability agenda.



Lindsey Hall: So let's start with Bonn. For our listeners who are not familiar, what should they understand about this event?



Beth Burks: Sure. So the city of Bonn in Germany is the home of the UNFCCC, which is the part of the UN organization that hosts the COPs. So their sort of home base is in Bonn. And every year, in June, they have an event that's sort of a pre-COP. It's -- the way I describe it is that if COP is like the big show every year, then Bonn is the dress rehearsal. So it's our ability to drive into the agenda and the negotiations and check in about what's happening midyear in advance of the COPs taking place.



Lindsey Hall: And so why is this relevant for our sustainability audience listening to this podcast?



Beth Burks: Sure. So some announcements come out at that time. You also get a kind of pulse set from the presidency ahead of the COP. So presidency this year is run by the Brazilians because COP will take place in Belém in Brazil. So for sustainability professionals, you can see if there's like -- the issues that you really care about being prioritized, if they're being prioritized in the global political agenda of that year.



So in previous years, discussions on finance have been fairly concentrated around investments and banking sector. But increasingly, this year, we're seeing quite a lot of mentions, more mentions around the role of insurance and the role it plays, including in the presidency letter that sort of came out this Bonn. So it's a way of keeping track of what's potentially going on and how are things being prioritized.



Lindsey Hall: Okay. And tell us more about your key takeaways from this year's event.



Beth Burks: Sure. So this year, the countries have had a deadline to submit their new nationally determined contributions or NDCs. And this is the country's plans and targets for 2035. And we've really just seen like a trickling of NDCs come out this year, and we're expecting to see more announced at Bonn, and there's been still a little bit of hesitancy.



So the EU have promised that they will meet the extended deadline of September this year to release their NDCs, but we didn't see it. We've seen it provisionally in the EU. They have announced what their intentions are around this, but we're expecting them to submit it to the UN in time for Bonn, and that didn't come through. And we've also yet to see China and India, so some other big blocks of high-emitting concentrations of emissions on the global scale. They have yet to sort of announce their updated NDCs.



I would say also there was like a lot of discussion around adaptation. So one of the big goals for the year is this global goal on adaptation. And the negotiators are deciding what are the key indicators that we should be measuring when it comes to adaptation. So it's a bit of a big-ticket item for this year.



They're looking at the moment over 100 indicators for adaptation. And countries will need to report against these indicators likely on a kind of voluntary basis, and the discussions are still ongoing around that. But we did see at Bonn that there is a potential to include measures related to adaptation finance as part of that sort of package of indicators. And that's been a really important issue for developing countries because adaptation finance has been falling far short of expectations.



The national adaptation plans are the sort of the plans at the country level, so the equivalent of the NDCs for adaptation. But what they're trying to get towards is a sort of global goal, which is the sort of North Star for which all countries can kind of aim towards. And so they're trying to break that down into what are the potential indicators that countries should use to measure versus a sort of global goal and accelerating adaptation to climate change. And so that's what's the discussion is at the moment. So equivalent to, I guess, the goals we have around mitigation, which is really temperature-based type goals. So there is something that all countries can channel their efforts towards.



Lindsey Hall: So Beth, it's interesting that you were hearing this increased focus on adaptation at Bonn. That is certainly what I'm hearing reflected in some of the private sector sustainability events that I attend and conversations that I have with financial institutions, rising focus on adaptation and building resilience. Can you talk to me a little bit more about what you think is driving this change in focus?



Beth Burks: Many that have been in the adaptation world, they'll say it's about time that this is becoming an increasing focus because I think the science is really clear that there's a certain amount of momentum in the system. And no matter how fast we mitigate and sort of transition to net zero, there's already quite a lot of additional concentrations of CO2 and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. And so there's still a lot of adaptation that needs to happen and take place.



And if you look at the figures in terms of the investments that have been made into mitigation versus adaptation in the Glasgow COP, there's a call for doubling adaptation finance by the end of this year. And really, that's not taking place. And if anything, some years, there's been a decline in adaptation finance as measured by the Climate Policy Initiative.



So I think this focus on adaptation is really important given that there's a huge amount of investment needs that are going unmet. And so the hope is that by having a sort of North Star global goal on adaptation, that might help countries with their NAPs. It might help the private sector understand where investments need to take place. And there's just a huge amount of activity focused on this area now. So yes, I think depending on who you talk to, it's probably a little bit long overdue, but certainly incredibly important that we are focusing on it.



Lindsey Hall: We heard from Beth that so far, only a trickle of countries have announced their nationally determined contributions. In closing remarks from Bonn, the UN's Climate Change Executive Secretary, Simon Stiell, acknowledged that work on some areas has struggled. He said, "I'm not going to sugarcoat it. We have a lot more to do before we meet again in Belém." He continued, "We must find a way to get to the hard decisions sooner. We will need negotiators to sit together between sessions to find common ground." So a rather sobering view. I asked Beth what she thinks is behind the slow pace of countries updating their NDCs. Here's what she said.



Beth Burks: Well, I think you can't ignore the geopolitical climate that we're in. And the UNFCCC, and you felt this in Bonn as well, there's a lot of discussions around budgets and budget cuts, streamlining the agenda, making sure that we're not starting a ton of initiatives that aren't going to be carried forward and through. And so really, I think certain countries are looking to say that because last year in Baku, the global goal on climate finance was seen by many as not meeting the sort of demand and needs of developing countries. There's a certain amount of hesitancy to be putting forward really ambitious NDCs in this cycle.



And so it's a bit of a backlash against some of those things that have taken place. And also, there was a huge push to have these next round of NDCs be aligned to the 1.5 temperature alignment goal. And certain countries are indicating that might not be possible for them to do and so are using the sort of signaling of a hesitancy to submit as a way of communicating that. We understand that China will submit their NDCs by COP30. So we are looking to see more submissions happen. And of course, the UNFCCC did extend the deadline this year already from February to September. So we may still see more come out over the summer months.



Lindsey Hall: Okay. So watch this space. What are some of your other takeaways from Bonn? Or what should our audience understand about this event in 2025?



Beth Burks: Yes, sure. So I think the other thing to really mention is because it's taking place, the COP, in Brazil, there's actually quite a lot of focus around the role and insights that indigenous peoples can play even in the seventh cycle report, which is the scientific report that's released every few years. The IPCC are calling, for example -- and they announced this during Bonn. They're announcing calls for nominations for 2 workshops related to engaging diverse knowledge systems, which includes looking at more diverse sources of information, including by indigenous peoples. So there's a bit of focus there.



And when that comes down to bond markets where we play, there was also a release of something called the Amazonia Bond Guidelines from the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank. And these Amazonia Bond Guidelines really detail the potential investments and types that you can make, the target populations and the risk management procedures, if you are financing using bonds, projects that are located in the Amazon region.



And so S&P Global Ratings, we were part of the sort of feedback into those bond guidelines. And as part of our second-party opinions businesses -- business, we're offering that as an add-on. So issuers who have projects in the Amazon, if they want to adhere to those guidelines, they can basically now use an Amazonia bond label. And all of that process was heavily supported and contributed by local indigenous peoples. And that's a really big step forward in terms of ensuring the inclusivity of indigenous people's knowledge within the broader conversations and financing that goes on.



Lindsey Hall: And so it sounds like you expect this to play an increasing role than in past COPs at the upcoming COP30 in Brazil. Is that fair to say?



Beth Burks: Absolutely. I think we are seeing that being pushed out understandably so by the Brazilian presidency of the COP.



Lindsey Hall: And for our listeners who are working for the private sector and might not necessarily see the clear link between the role of indigenous communities and what their company does sitting in another part of the world, can you unpack that a bit for them?



Beth Burks: Sure. So if you want to make investments because -- into potentially extractive industries or you want to make investments for impact within the Amazon, then these guidelines set out the rules of play so that there's a sort of standard in quality around the governance of these projects given that the Amazon is a sort of biodiversity-sensitive hot spot with real social needs from the indigenous peoples.



And so it's a way of trying to level set what are the standards that we need to adhere to so that these projects, when they do go ahead, don't get disruptive by potential backlashes from local populations. So it sort of level sets the rules of the game for investments into that region, which I think is a really positive step forward for banks that participate there, for companies that have supply chains in those regions and so on and so forth.



Lindsey Hall: Beth also attended the next event on our list, London Climate Action Week. This is a weeklong gathering founded in 2019 by think tank E3G in partnership with the mayor of London that builds itself as the largest independent climate gathering in Europe. The week's mission is to, "harness the unique power of London for global and local climate action."



Now I've heard some consternation about what the U.S. administration's pullback on climate policy means for Climate Week NYC in New York. And that's an event we cover on this podcast every year. But it appears that in London, Climate Action Week gained momentum this year. According to Reuters, in 2025, the event more than doubled in size from the previous year, including more than 700 events and drawing more than 45,000 attendees. I asked Beth about her experience and key takeaways from London. Here she is again.



Beth Burks: So you can probably tell by the accent that I'm London-based. London Climate Action Week this year was just so overwhelmingly wonderful and much bigger than it has been in the past. It was a huge program, and it's also supported by the Mayor's office. So it's a kind of whole of society engagement efforts. So many conversations happening around local action, but also a huge amount happening that sort of meets the global stage.



I think this time, London has been pulling quite a big international audience. So as a city, we are known for not only our finance industry, but also our diplomacy and sustainable finance basically and policy debates did feature heavily across all of the events that were taking place.



Lindsey Hall: And were there any events that really stood out to you or any key takeaways that you can share from the events that you were part of?



Beth Burks: Well, we kicked off the week with some good news. So the Climate Policy Initiative released their report on climate finance. And so they confirmed that it hit an all-time high in 2023 of $1.9 trillion, and that figure they're indicating from early data could reach beyond $2 trillion in 2024. And then the growth of climate finance in general has been accelerating. Clearly, that doesn't factor in any headwinds that we're seeing this year. But nonetheless, I think that's a really positive story that sort of kicked off the tone of the week.



In that same report, though, was this really disappointing figure of $65 billion for adaptation finance. And whilst they're acknowledging that there's a lot of accounting issues with tracking adaptation finance, so they think it's a drastically underreported figure, it still is something that was discussed throughout the week, this really need -- and as I mentioned, also coming up in conversations in Bonn. The CPI's report is sort of like an annual release and seem to be the most transparent disclosure around the state of affairs for climate finance, and it's used a lot and referenced in many of the conversations that take place within the UN and COP itself.



Lindsey Hall: So you said the week started with some good news in the form of the CPI report. Would you say that momentum carried through throughout the rest of the week? What were some of your other observations?



Beth Burks: Yes. So there's a lot of work to be done over summer. That was the other key takeaway for me. So the U.K. released its consultations with deadlines in September on -- basically, they're trying to shore up some of their regulatory standards around transition plans, sustainability reporting, assurance. So that's going to be keeping people quite busy. S&P Global Ratings were part of something called the Transition Finance Council, which is run by the city of London. And the council released its sort of discussion paper, which is focusing on establishing credibility in the transition finance space. So basically, like how to assess whether an entity's transition plan is credible.



So our teams have quite a lot of experience in this area. So we've been providing a practitioner's perspective into some of those discussions. But the council released its draft guidelines in August for consultation, again, with the September deadline. A lot of the discussions were also around how to scale financing for emerging and developing economies, which was also the focus of the Fourth Finance for Development Conference held in Sevilla in Spain, which I also attended. So a lot of discussions on private sector mobilization of finance for sustainable development. I would say it was just a huge theme right across the board.



Lindsey Hall: Beth just touched on the last event on our agenda for today, the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development or FFD4. This event only happens once in a decade, and this year, it took place in Sevilla, Spain. The last one was in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 2015. Now this conference is a place to discuss financing for the UN Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs. There are 17 goals, and they're at the heart of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development adopted by all UN member states in 2015.



FFD4 convened government leaders, business and civil society at the highest levels to foster stronger international cooperation. And this convening is key because as our next guest notes, discussions of finance that happen in these conferences are a little meaningless if they don't bring along private sector actors like the world's largest financial institutions.



I spoke to Tom Beloe, Director of the Sustainable Finance Hub at the UN Development Programme or UNDP. Tom was active at FFD4, and I spoke to him about the event and his key takeaways. Here's our conversation.



Tom Beloe: I'm the Director of UNDP's Sustainable Finance Hub, which is a hub established within UNDP to really try and bring UNDP's partnerships with the private sector and its focus on finance for sustainable development to the fore. We established the hub 6 years ago now, and I've been with the hub since its inception. And most of my time has been spent in developing countries, which is the focus of our work in UNDP, where we have 170 country offices, which really are trying to forge partnerships towards investments in sustainable development across the developing world.



The Finance for Development Conference #4, obviously, is the fourth in a series of conferences over the last 2 decades, which are organized by the United Nations for all the member states, and there are 194 countries that are members of the UN. And the purpose of the conference is to discuss amongst governments, but also with the private sector and other stakeholders, what it is that we can do to finance development.



And over the course of the last 2.5 decades, what development is has been defined more clearly. And in 2015, the Sustainable Development Goals were agreed also amongst United Nations member states. And so the conference this year was focused on financing the SDGs, what it is that governments, the private sector and what role development cooperation can play in investments that further progress on the Sustainable Development Goals.



So it's an intergovernmental meeting. It's big. It was more than 10,000 people this time in Sevilla, in a very hot Sevilla. And all but one of the 194 members of the United Nations were there and agreed on outcome document called the Compromiso de Sevilla, which means the Sevilla commitment. And that outcome document will frame the way in which governments and partners, including in the private sector, work together over the next 5 years towards the endpoint of the SDGs, which is 2030, to accelerate investment in sustainable development.



So a big meeting. It has many heads of state. There were 60 heads of state represented there, obviously, including Spain, but also many other developed and developing country leaders. And as I say, a large part of the meeting was also with private sector actors at the International Business Forum that was going on alongside the Finance for Development Conference in its more intergovernmental nature.



And that was very different -- I was also in Addis Ababa in 2015 when the previous Finance for Development Conference took place. And there was a smattering of private sector actors there in Addis. But one of the big changes that we've seen since 2015 is a much stronger participation and championing of the sustainable development agenda amongst the private sector. So it was great to see so many companies and banks and investment funds, insurance industry and many more there in Sevilla.



Lindsey Hall: What you're describing in Sevilla is, I think, parallel to what I've seen at recent COPs where we've had this rising private sector role to play alongside governments. Is that something that you're seeing beyond Sevilla? And is that something you expect to play out at COP this year as well?



Tom Beloe: I think so. I think we're seeing over the last 10 years a very much increasing trend of private sector participation, primarily intergovernmental meeting, which is very important because, frankly, the discussions of finance that happen in these conference, a little bit meaningless if we're not also convening with the largest financial institutions in the world, which are obviously private sector actors. So it's important. It is definitely an increasing trend.



And we're seeing more specific engagements as well. For example, UNDP is co-chair of something called the Insurance Development Forum, which is a constituency, obviously, of insurance industry and the development sector coming together to try and enhance access to insurance in developing economies. So a very specific private sector engagement. We also see things like the UN's Global Investors for Sustainable Development, which is some of the largest asset managers, banks and funds, which are showing their leadership in trying to steer a course towards the SDGs.



In fact, I was in conversation with colleagues from Mizuho, which I'm sure all the listeners would be aware of as a huge financial institution in Japan, which has established a moonshot for its own investments towards the SDGs, aiming to accelerate investment to $850 billion worth of investment in the SDGs by 2030. That's the sort of scale of money that we need to see moving to the SDGs.



And again, as all the listeners would be aware, the amount of public finance that can be provided by the international development community is at about $150 billion. So that's all of development cooperation per annum. That will never fill the financing gap alone. So this role of the private sector is increasingly critical and definitely taking much more shape.



Lindsey Hall: You mentioned that you were at the 2015 Addis Ababa Financing for Development Conference. Why is this the first one that's happened in a decade? And how does the Sevilla conference differ from the last one in 2015?



Tom Beloe: So the conferences around finance for development have taken different time frames since their inception. And the reason for it being 10 years from FFD3, as it was called, to FFD4 was determined in Addis that the government should come together again in 10 years' time to revisit how progress have been made against the commitments in Addis. But every year, there is a much smaller review, again, across all governments of the world that takes place in New York in April called the Finance for Development Forum.



So the reason for staggering these large events is, I think, primarily to do with transaction costs, to do with mobilizing the sort of leadership that's required, which takes time and effort, and of course, what is a very busy calendar, as you would know, having participated in some of the other intergovernmental process around climate or biodiversity, which meet much more regularly. And again, as the listeners would know, climate COPs happen every year. So a number of reasons why it really has been staggered over a larger time frame of 10 years.



The difference, I would say, between Addis and Sevilla are remarkable because if one looks back 10 years to 2015, the discussion of sustainable finance, the discussion of -- even the SDGs had not been agreed by the time of the Addis Ababa Finance for Development Conference. So the whole question of finance for what, how do we agree the parameters of the impact that we're trying to seek from finance, had not been agreed in 2015.



Since then, the SDGs -- and again, I'm sure listeners will be aware of the 17 SDGs, which are now used quite commonplace to define the parameters for sustainable development, both in governments and increasingly in the private sector as well. So there's been a big shift in terms of defining what sustainable development impact means. There's been a change in lexicon and language. The ways in which governments and the private sector can talk, I think, have progressed significantly as well. In fact, sustainable finance, as a term, I don't think really existed 10 years ago. So the collaboration across private and public actors has been made possible through a stronger common framing of sustainable development impact.



So there's been a big change since 2015. And of course, over the last couple of years, we've seen some of the geopolitical context change as well, which has created a strain on official development assistance, the development cooperation I talked about earlier, which also has lent itself to an increasing trend for development cooperation providers for the public sector, if you will, to look, again, much more at how their small investments can be catalytic in terms of leveraging private investment in sustainable development. So a lot has happened in the decade between Addis and Sevilla.



Lindsey Hall: Now as we dive into some of the specific outcomes from FFD4, what should our audience understand about Sevilla?



Tom Beloe: I think the first takeaway from the Compromiso de Sevilla that will be worth focusing on is really that 193 countries came together as a significant indication of global solidarity around the agenda of investing in sustainable development. And this is a very important statement of multilateralism at a time when sometimes multilateral discussion has been strained. And so a significant takeaway, I think, for all 193 countries is, indeed, there is a common view of the importance of sustainable development and investment in sustainable development.



I think the second takeaway that is important from the conference in Sevilla was the government of Spain established something called the Sevilla Platform for Action. And the idea behind this was to accelerate attention on the implementation of the Compromiso de Sevilla. In these international negotiations and conferences, the focus tends to be more inward looking to the negotiations around the paragraphs and the specific text in these outcome documents. But in Sevilla, the focus was entirely on implementation because the Compromiso de Sevilla had been agreed already by member states just the week before the conference, which enabled then the different partners to come together in Sevilla and focus on critical initiatives to implement the outcome documents.



So some examples of that might be UNDP, who I represented with our delegation in Sevilla, forged partnerships around domestic resource mobilization. There was a focus in the Compromiso de Sevilla on helping developing countries raise tax and other revenues to fund their own sustainable development.



And this is critical because in many developing countries of the world, the tax to GDP ratio is very low. And I'll just put some numbers to that. In the countries that are developed and what are called OECD countries, governments raise about 30% of revenue to GDP. So tax to GDP ratio of about 30%. In many developing countries, it's less than 15%, which makes it very difficult for them to lead their own development and investments in development, which are absolutely critical to creating the enabling environment for sustainable development for private sector development.



So domestic resource mobilization is a critical issue in the Compromiso de Sevilla. And UNDP is working with a really exciting program called Tax Inspectors Without Borders, which is based upon the model of something you may have heard of, the Médecins Sans Frontières, Doctors Without Borders, where we help deploy tax auditors from tax administrations in richer countries to poorer countries to undertake tax audit and help plug gaps in the tax system in developing countries. We've raised something like $2.5 billion for poorer countries in tax revenue through the sort of tax audit support.



Another example in Sevilla where we came together with a number of partners was around what we're calling and what was called in the Compromiso de Sevilla integrated national financing frameworks. And this is an area of support that the international community is providing to developing economies to put in place the capacities, the policies, the organizations that can negotiate with the private sector, with international finance institutions, the sorts of deals that they need to be able to secure for positive outcomes in terms of their own sustainable developments. And we've launched this initiative with the government of Spain, with the European Commission, with Sweden, Italy, a number of different partners.



And I highlight this one because we're moving into an era, as we all know, where deals are becoming the common vernacular of development cooperation. It's about getting win-wins in terms of investments that different parties negotiate. And actually low-income countries, the poorer end of the spectrum of developing countries, don't have the capacities or institutions to negotiate the deals that will be win-win for them. So that's an area of support that was very strongly featured in Sevilla.



Lindsey Hall: When you're explaining the Sevilla Platform for Action, is there any other takeaways or initiatives that you think are important for our audience to understand that are part of that Platform for Action?



Tom Beloe: Yes. There were 130 initiatives that were launched by the Prime Minister of Spain and other heads of state in Sevilla, and they range across all different sources of finance, international, domestic, private, public, all with the purpose of harnessing those flows for sustainable development.



One initiative which I would like to highlight and I think is very pertinent to this conversation is an initiative we launched called ImpactWorks, which was a collaboration between UNDP and the International Standards Organization (sic) [ International Organization for Standardization ], which as I'm sure listeners are aware, is the organization that provides the benchmarks on management systems for private entities in a range of different areas. But in this case, we launched a certification around management systems for Sustainable Development Goals.



And we think this is critically important because there's so much talk and claim around investment in the SDGs, investment in sustainable development, and yet there's very little robust certification and standards around those claims of impact on the SDGs. So we've put in place this alliance across the International Standards Organization's national chapters, which reach over 2 million enterprise across the world to try and bring some certification around these claims of investment in the SDGs.



Lindsey Hall: Great. Thank you for the example. And wow, 130...



Tom Beloe: 130 initiatives. It sounds like a lot, and indeed, it is, but they vary hugely in terms of scope and scale. And the organizer's view was that these are entirely voluntary initiatives. Any positive momentum around partnerships that is focused on investment in sustainable development should be encouraged. So they accepted all initiatives that were volunteered.



Lindsey Hall: And what would you say was the mood among participants in this conference? And part of what's driving me to ask that is just because where I sit in the U.S., obviously, there's been a lot of pushback on some climate and sustainability initiatives from the government. But it sounds like it's sort of full steam ahead at this conference.



Tom Beloe: Yes. I would really say that the mood and the energy was very positive. I think we were all a bit worried before Sevilla that the mood would be very different and that reaching agreement around these issues of investment in sustainable development would be very challenging. But having agreed the outcome document ahead of the conference and agreeing a focus on implementation, not negotiation, the environment that was created by the host, Spain, was very productive, constructive, upbeat. I think the mix of stakeholders by bringing in more private sector than perhaps -- well, definitely previously had been the case in the FFD process also injected a new energy and momentum.



Lindsey Hall: On that topic of private sector role at FFD4, what should our audience understand about the way that the private sector showed up in discussions about unlocking and scaling finance?



Tom Beloe: I would highlight the voluntary nature of the commitments being made in Sevilla. And I think that's really important because there is no legally binding, if you will, framework for the private sector engaging with this intergovernmental process of FFD4. So that meant that the private sector was showing up on the basis of its own vision of investment in sustainable development. There were no negotiations. So this wasn't a lobby opportunity for the private sector that is sometimes the case. So that also frees up, if you will, the dialogue to be, again, more creative and constructive.



I would say that the private sector was there in some respects for the first time. I met a number of investment, equity funds who were there in an exploratory sense, I would say, sometimes perhaps not fully aware of what this conference meant or what the process entailed, but demonstrating their willingness to engage on the topic with governments, again, at a time when multilateralism needs many more stakeholders to provide support. The sorts of commitments that were made like the ImpactWorks example I gave you, again, entirely voluntary initiative to try and embed in the private sector some transformation, some systemic change, which, of course, will take time, but is geared towards really aligning investment at scale with the SDGs.



And I would characterize the way the private sector turned up as in one respect, showing the examples of where they've been involved perhaps in blended finance instruments or derisking initiatives to invest in developing economies and sustainable development, and on the other side, showing up to really share their ideas with governments on what needs to change from the public sector side to enable investment at scale with the SDGs.



And that was an area which I think has the strongest potential moving forward because one of the common, I think, observations that those of us who've been engaged with this event -- agenda for some time would make is that governments and the private sector have a tendency to talk across each other and sometimes fail to find the traction that they need to really be able to work towards the sort of win-wins that we need to work towards on investing in sustainable development.



So for example, the initiative I mentioned on integrated national financing frameworks, I managed to secure a number of private sector partners who were willing to share their expertise with governments on what they think governments need to articulate in their plans, their policies that would then bring some strong trust and credibility from private actors in these investment environments in developing economies.



Lindsey Hall: And I saw an announcement at the start of FFD4 that through its partnerships, UNDP has already helped unlock USD 870 billion in SDG-aligned investments from 2022 to '24, and it aims to mobilize USD 1 trillion by 2025. What should our audience understand about those figures? And what's behind that $870 billion?



Tom Beloe: Yes. So just after we established the Sustainable Finance Hub in UNDP, which I'm now leading, we put in place a moonshot for UNDP and all its partners around promoting the investment of $1 trillion in the SDGs. And the rationale for this was UNDP is a development institution. Its focus is on advisory support, policy reform and capacity development. We don't do financial transactions. We're not a bank in that sense, and yet, we deliver about a bit less than $5 billion of support a year. And we want to use that support to catalyze financial institutions, banks, the private sector, ministries of finance to invest their resources in sustainable development. It's only through that catalytic role that UNDP can play that we'll be able to get anywhere close to impacting on the over $4 trillion per annum financing gap for the SDGs.



So we put this moonshot in place. We worked across our 170 country offices and asked our teams to articulate how the partnerships they engage in can influence investment in sustainable development. So for example, we work with ministries of finance in over 50 developing economies who invest trillions of dollars in their nations in social services, in infrastructure, in the development of their economies. And we've worked with those ministries of finance to try and articulate how their investment through budgets, through their tax revenues can align with sustainable development. And through that process, we have influenced hundreds of billions of dollars of public investment towards sustainable development.



And likewise, with the private sector, we've worked with stock exchanges. I'm thinking of an example in Thailand, for example, where we worked with the Securities Exchange Commission to put in place guidance around SDG investment and to put in place the requirements around reporting on SDG impact. And year-on-year, again, we're helping promote private sector investments in sustainable development in Thailand to the value of tens of billions of dollars.



So when you look across UNDP's portfolio in 170 countries and the partnerships we have across those 170 countries, we estimate that we've managed to use that small annual budget to influence a much larger pool of capital. And this is really important for development institutions like our own to justify public investment in our organizations because if we can demonstrate that $1 invested in UNDP can generate more than $60 of investments in sustainable development in the developing world, which is our estimate, then we come across, obviously, as a good investment for the world.



Lindsey Hall: Well, thank you so much for helping us understand some of the key outcomes from FFD4. I'd like to end on a forward-looking note, Tom, and ask you, what happens next? And how does the event in Sevilla connect to big upcoming global events like COP30 in Brazil?



Tom Beloe: Well, very important is to make the connection between the finance for development process and some of these critical intergovernmental processes on particular themes and areas of sustainable development like the climate COP in Belém later this year, like the convention on biodiversity, like the oceans conference that actually just happened before Sevilla. And we'll be working very hard to ensure that ministries of finance and financial institutions are looking at the synergies across the investments that get mobilized for climate in the UNFCCC climate COP with the investments that get made towards nature in the Convention on Biological Diversity in ways that really enhance the impact of $1 across multiple areas of sustainable development.



If you're a ministry of finance or a bank, sometimes I think there is a confusion that's created by all these multiple requirements to look across the different thematic areas of sustainable development. And as we try and link the outcome from Sevilla with the discussions in Belém and elsewhere moving forward, we really need to simplify and clarify how $1 of investment can achieve multiple sustainable development impacts in ways that are both profitable and beneficial to the planet. So we will be ensuring that ministries of finance in the loop participating as much as possible in the climate COP just as we made sure that climate expertise and climate ministries and related ministries were also in Sevilla so that we can have a much more joined-up approach to investing in sustainable development.



Lindsey Hall: Tom, I've asked you lots of questions today, but is there anything I haven't asked that you think is important to get across to our listeners about the way UNDP is focusing on continuing to scale sustainable finance?



Tom Beloe: I would end by just reiterating 2 things. One is that we've seen how in Sevilla the multilateral process is very much still with the momentum and enthusiasm that we need to secure a sustainable development outcome for our planet. So I think our listeners should take heart in that. And secondly, that there is a huge potential that is in front of us when we look at the ways in which development institutions like UNDP with its developing country presence and focus, a huge potential when we bring that together with the financial know-how and private sector innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. And if we can bring these 2 together in a meaningful way for developing countries, I don't think there's any problem that we can't solve.



Lindsey Hall: So we've covered a lot of ground today. We learned about commitments to conserve and sustainably use the ocean from the UN's Ocean Conference in Nice. We heard about outcomes from the Bonn climate meetings in Germany that serve as a sort of dress rehearsal for COP. Beth told us that countries have been slow to update their nationally determined contributions and that adaptation finance has fallen short of expectations.



Esther Whieldon: We also heard about the continued momentum at London Climate Action Week, and this tees us up for COP30, which will take place in Brazil.



Lindsey Hall: Lastly, we heard about another event that sets the scene for COP30, the FFD4 conference in Sevilla, Spain. Coming out of this conference, Tom explained the importance of multilateralism to address sustainability challenges that transcend borders. This is difficult but essential in the current volatile geopolitical environment. And we heard that the private sector also has a key role to play in particular when it comes to financing. As Tom said, you need to bring financial institutions along with the public sector.



