Head of ESG Thought Leadership

Lindsey Hall is Head of ESG Thought Leadership at S&P Global Sustainable1, where she co-hosts the ESG Insider podcast and is a steering member of S&P Global's Diversity Research Lab.



She got her start in financial journalism writing for various Financial Times publications in London before joining SNL Financial in 2010, where she spent a decade covering financial news and regulation as a reporter and editor.



Lindsey holds a Masters from the London School of Economics.