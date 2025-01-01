Head of Energy Transition Narratives & Policy

Roman Kramarchuk leads efforts at Energy to analyze the impacts of the energy transition – driven by policy changes and technology advancements – on the energy sector and energy market outlooks, with a special focus on clean energy (i.e. carbon markets, hydrogen, stationary storage, electric vehicles/alternative transport, renewables, etc.). He oversees the Energy Analytics Future Energy Outlooks – advising clients on energy transition and long term energy market views (including 2 degree scenarios) – and has led the GHG and North American Environmental Markets Services – offering insights into environmental markets & policies.



Prior to joining PIRA, now part of S&P Global Energy, he was at the U.S. EPA, developing key power plant and industrial emissions regulations at the Clean Air Markets Division. With both PG&E NEG and PA Consulting / PHB Hagler Bailly, he evaluated strategies regarding fuel choice, capital investments and trading. Roman also worked on international projects to develop power markets and regulatory capacity in the former Soviet Union and India. At the Federal Reserve Board, Roman analyzed trends in industrial production.



He has an M.P.P. from the Harvard Kennedy School and a B.A. in economics and B.S.E. in systems engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.