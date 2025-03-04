Our analysis found that, under a medium climate Shared Socioeconomic Pathway called SSP2-4.5, the total cumulative cost of climate hazard exposure for S&P Global 1200 index constituents is projected to reach $25 trillion by 2050, including $4.5 trillion in foregone revenue due to business interruption, $3.8 trillion in excess operating costs, and $16.5 trillion in property damages and excess capital expenditure. SSP2-4.5, developed by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, is used for exemplary purposes, not because it is considered more likely than other potential scenarios. In this pathway, mitigation is strong, with total greenhouse gas emissions stabilizing at current levels until 2050 and then declining up to 2100. SSP2-4.5 is expected to result in the global temperature rising by 2.7 degrees C (a range of 2.1 degrees C-3.5 degrees C) by the end of the century.

This analysis uses the Physical Risk dataset from S&P Global Sustainable1 to measure the projected financial costs to companies in the S&P Global 1200, an index that covers about 1,200 of the largest companies across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Latin America. Our analysis includes nearly 3.5 million total assets owned by these companies.

The projected cumulative costs of climate hazard exposure for S&P Global 1200 companies to 2050 are equivalent to 74% of total revenue, or 31% of the index companies' total market capitalization in 2024. In the 2050s, 58% of these costs are projected to be driven by extreme heat, 21% by water stress, 11% by drought, and 4% by pluvial or rainfall-driven flooding (see Methodologies Behind our Databases: Climate and Environmental Data for definitions of each weather event).

In the S&P Global 1200, the sectors facing the greatest annual cost due to climate hazard exposure in the 2050s are utilities, energy, financials and communication services. Notably, extreme heat, water stress and drought are the biggest risk drivers for these sectors because of the sector mix in the S&P Global 1200 and the potential financial impacts to each sector.

The location of companies' assets drives exposure to physical climate risks, leading to variability in how sensitive sectors are to climate hazards. For example, water-intensive operations are likely to be more sensitive to constrained water supply and/or increased water costs. Likewise, extreme heat events reduce labor productivity more when work is conducted outdoors, such as in agriculture — owing to heat stress and its impact on human health — than when activity is indoors, such as in the services sectors.